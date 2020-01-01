Meet the cast of the BBC and Netflix’s Dracula

Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss’ Dracula adaptation stays a bit mysterious even because it involves TV, however a daily trickle of solid info has us keen to satisfy the brand new inhabitants of Bram Stoker’s darkish supernatural world.

In the mean time, just a few character particulars are nonetheless being saved secret, however we do know precisely which actors will probably be concerned within the three-part BBC sequence, streaming on Netflix outdoors the UK.

Claes Bang – Depend Dracula

A centuries-old vampire who lives in Transylvania, the blood-drinking Depend Dracula develops new plans when he’s visited by an English solicitor…

At present the one actor with a confirmed function, Danish actor Bang was beforehand finest identified for his lead half in The Sq., a satirical drama the place he performed an artwork curator, which gained the Palme D’Or on the 2017 Cannes Movie Pageant.

Over time Bang has appeared in lots of Danish TV sequence and movies, and UK audiences could have noticed him in The Bridge, Dicte, Borgen or 2018 thriller The Woman within the Spider’s Net.

John Heffernan – Jonathan Harker

A mustard-keen lawyer with a way of justice, Jonathan’s newest shopper could show to be much more bloodsucking than a few of his colleagues…

Heffernan is finest identified for taking part in villainous or upper-class characters (or each!) with earlier roles together with Lord Altrincham in The Crown, Sam Spence in Collateral, Henry Lascelles in Jonathan Unusual & Mr Norrell and Jaggers in Dickensian. Lately he has additionally appeared in Brexit: The Uncivil Conflict, The Loch and Foyle’s Conflict amongst different roles.

Dolly Wells – Sister Agatha

A whip-smart nun struggling a lack of religion, Sister Agatha finds new function when she meets Jonathan Harker…

Actor and author Wells has appeared in movies together with Bridget Jones’ Diary, I Seize the Fort, 45 Years, Bridget Jones’ Child and Can You Ever Forgive Me? alongside TV sequence together with The Invoice, Peep Present, Star Tales, Campus, Spy, Some Ladies, Noel Fielding’s Luxurious Comedy and Blunt Speak.

Alongside Emily Mortimer, she starred in Sky Residing’s Doll & Em, a fictionalised sitcom model of their real-life friendship.

Joanna Scanlan – Mom Superior

The top of a Hungarian chapter of nuns, the Mom Superior has just a few clashes with Sister Agatha.

Scanlan might be finest identified for her function as ineffective press officer Terri Coverley in satire The Thick of It and for starring as powerful cop DI Deering in Channel four’s No Offence.

Nonetheless she has additionally had notable roles in darkish NHS drama Getting On (which she additionally co-wrote), Spaced, The Lady in White, Rev, Death Involves Pemberley, Large Faculty and Maintain the Sundown.

Movie appearances embrace Stardust, Woman with a Pearl Earring, Notes on a Scandal, Birdget Jones’ Child and Charles Dickens film The Invisible Lady.

Morfydd Clark

Welsh actor Clark has appeared in movies together with The Falling, Love & Friendship, The Man Who Invented Christmas, Satisfaction and Prejudice and Zombies and upcoming Armando Ianucci adaptation The Private Historical past of David Copperfield. She has appeared in TV sequence like Patrick Melrose, New Worlds, The Alienist and The Metropolis and the Metropolis.

Lujza Richter

Richter is finest identified for her function as Princess Mona Braganza in critically-acclaimed film Phantom Thread, although she has additionally appeared in brief movies like The Refuge and These Who Are Most Completely satisfied.

Mark Gatiss

Gatiss co-wrote and co-created Dracula alongside his longtime colleague Steven Moffat, having beforehand labored on Sherlock collectively in addition to collaborating throughout Moffat’s time on Physician Who. As in Sherlock, he additionally takes an essential performing function of their new undertaking.

Amongst his many credit through the years Gatiss has appeared in TV reveals like Wolf Corridor, Sport of Thrones, Gunpowder, London Spy, Taboo, Being Human, Psychoville, Jekyll and Good Omens. He has additionally performed a number of characters in Physician Who (which he has written 9 episodes for), most lately within the 2017 Christmas particular.

Movie roles embrace The Favorite, Christopher Robin, Dad’s Military, Our Form of Traitor, Victor Frankenstein and The Mercy. Together with Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton, he created and starred in The League of Gents and its attending spin-off film and revival.

Jonathan Aris – Captain Sokolov

Jonathan Aris as Captain Sokolov (BBC)

The mild-mannered grasp of the Demeter, Captain Sokolov has just a few secrets and techniques of his personal…

Finest identified for his work in Moffat and Gatiss’ earlier present Sherlock (the place he performed forensic scientist Philip Anderson), Aris has additionally appeared in reveals together with The Sport, Wolf Corridor, People, The Evening Supervisor, Tutankhamun, Stan Lee’s Fortunate Man, Black Mirror, Good Omens, Spooks, The Authorities Inspector, Merlin, Being Human and Silk.

Movie roles have included Gulliver’s Travels, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Death of Stalin, All of the Cash within the World, Morgan, Sightseers and Shiny Star.

Sacha Dhawan – Dr Sharma

A Physician with a shady previous and a susceptible younger daughter, Physician Sharma has extra to lose than most onboard the Demeter.

Dhawan additionally appeared in Sherlock as murderer Ajay, and starred in different Mark Gatiss dramas like An Journey in Area and Time and The Tractate Middoth.

Notable roles elsewhere have included Marvel’s Iron Fist on Netflix, Being Human, Outsourced, The Deep, Utopia, 24: Reside One other Day, Within the Flesh, Within the Membership, Mr Selfridge, No Offence and The Boy with the Topknot.

Patrick Walsh McBride – Lord Ruthven

A supercilious nobleman with a younger new spouse, Lord Ruthven could also be extra ruthless than he seems..

McBride might be finest identified for his function as Sebastian Brudenell in Shakespeare & Hathaway: Personal Investigators, although he has additionally appeared in Holby Metropolis, Giri/Haji, Pixies and Lake of Death.

Lily Dodsworth-Evans – Dorabella

The spouse to Lord Ruthven, Dorabella charms everybody she meets – together with Depend Dracula.

Most acquainted to many for her function as Cecily Hanson in Poldark, Dodsworth-Evans has additionally starred in The Good Liar, The Artwork of Racing within the Rain and Genius.

Nathan Stewart-Jarrett – Adisa

The high-minded aide-de-camp to Lord Ruthven, Adisa is aware of greater than he’s telling…

Stewart-Jarrett is finest identified for his roles as time-rewinding Curtis in e4 superhero drama Misfits and as Ian in Channel four’s Utopia. He has additionally appeared in The Paradise, Well-known in Love, Prey, The Invoice, The Child Who Would Be King and Vita and Virginia.

Catherine Schell – Grand Duchess Valeria

A former Russian aristocrat, Valeria is headed to England in hope of recent fortunes.

Hungarian-born actor Schell got here to prominence within the UK within the 1960s, when she was a Bond woman in 1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. She has additionally appeared in movies like Moon Zero Two and Traitor’s Gate.

She starred alongside Peter Sellers in his movies The Return of the Pink Panther and The Prisoner of Zenda, in addition to movies like Madame Sin, The Black Windmill, Callan and Gulliver’s Travels.

On tv she appeared in cult sci-fi sequence Area: 1999 as Maya, and in basic Physician Who serial Metropolis of Death amongst different roles. Dracula will mark her first TV function in 23 years.

Youssef Kerkour – Olgaren

The Demeter’s ship prepare dinner, Olgaren misplaced his hand in a earlier voyage – however not his sense of humour.

Kerkour might be finest identified for his function as Syrian immigrant Sami in Channel four’s sitcom House, and has additionally starred in Nightflyers, Bounty Hunters, Marcella, Strike Again and Holby Metropolis amongst different initiatives.

Alec Utgoff – Abramoff

A lowly member of the ship’s crew, Abramoff is a little bit of a dreamer.

British-Ukrainian actor Utgoff has beforehand appeared in Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, New Blood, Energy Monkeys, River, The Flawed Mans and Spooks amongst many different roles – nonetheless, he’s in all probability finest identified for his breakout efficiency in Stranger Issues, the place he performed lovable Russian scientist Alexei.

Clive Russell – Valentin

A grim outdated sea canine, Valentin is stuffed with dire warnings about what’s to come back on the Demeter’s newest voyage.

Worldwide audiences could recognise Russell for his function as Ser Brynden ‘The Blackfish’ Tully in Sport of Thrones, although UK followers will in all probability have famous him in lots of different initiatives through the years.

Highlights embrace Ripper Road, Happiness, Nice Expectations, Spaced, Nonetheless Sport, Coronation Road, Merlin, Sherlock Holmes, The Wolfman, Thor: The Darkish World, Shetland, Outlander, Uncle, The Hatton Backyard Job and Again amongst many others.

Lyndsey Marshal

Lyndsey Marshal (Getty, EH)

Marshal is well-known for her function as Cleopatra in HBO’s Rome and as Woman Sarah Hill in Garrow’s Legislation. She has additionally starred in Being Human, Titanic, Inside No. 9, Midsomer Murders, The Shadow within the North and The League of Gents.

Chanel Cresswell

Cresswell gained a BAFTA for her function as Kelly Jenkins in That is England, and has additionally appeared in Murdered for Being Completely different, The Cut up, Vera, Silent Witness, Trollied and Casualty.

Matthew Beard

Breaking out in 2007’s And When Did You Final See Your Father?, Beard has additionally starred in The Imitation Sport, The Riot Membership, Hippie Hippie Shake, Fats Mates, An Schooling, One Day, Johnny English Strikes Once more and Channel four drama Kiss Me First. He has additionally modelled for Burberry and Prada.

Lydia West

West lately had a starring function in Russell T Davies’s Years and Years, enjoying tech-obsessed daughter Bethany in all six episodes of the miniseries.

Paul Brennen

Paul Brennen as Colonel with artists of the corporate in Hampstead Theatre’s manufacturing of Beth Metal’s Wonderland

Brennen has appeared in initiatives together with Alien three, Males in Black: Worldwide, Darkish Angel, Completely satisfied Valley, Silent Witness, Companions in Crime, Borgia, The Tudors, EastEnders, Shameless, Unhealthy Ladies, Foyle’s Conflict and Midsomer Murders amongst others. He additionally has an awesome many theatre credit, together with Wonderland (above).

Sarah Niles

Niles performed Melissa in Channel four’s Disaster, and has additionally appeared in Shifting On, Stan Lee’s Fortunate Man, Spotless, Holby Metropolis, Waterloo Street, Being Human, Physician Who and Stunning Folks.

Sofia Oxenham

Oxenham has appeared in Grantchester and Doc Martin, however her greatest function will probably be within the new sequence of Poldark, inside which she performs Tess Tregidden.

John McCrea

McCrea has appeared in Giri/Haji, God’s Personal Nation, Bleak Home, New Tips and CBBC present Kerching!, however might be finest identified for taking part in the title function in West Finish present Everyone’s Speaking About Jamie. Within the upcoming movie adaptation, he’ll cameo because the youthful model of drag persona Loco Chanelle.

Phil Dunster

Dunster has had main roles in Channel four’s People, Save Me, No Offence, Strike Again, Homicide on the Orient Specific, Disaster, Benidorm, Stan Lee’s Fortunate Man and Shakespeare film All is True. He’s quickly to seem in Glass Homes, Catherine the Nice and The Good Liar, and common acts for Sir Kenneth Branagh in his stage and display initiatives.

Millicent Wong

That is Wong’s first TV undertaking, although she has had some stage roles at The Royal Courtroom and the Royal Central Faculty of Speech and Drama.

Dracula airs on BBC1 on Wednesday 1st, Thursday 2nd and Friday third January