Meet the cast of the Call the Midwife 2019 Christmas special

Name the Midwife is again for the 2019 Christmas particular as nuns and midwives pack their baggage for the Outer Hebrides, whereas the unfortunate few get left behind to man the fort in Poplar.

So who can be showing on this 12 months’s festive episode? What occurred to their characters final time we noticed them, and which visitor stars can be arriving on our screens for Christmas Day?

Right here’s the complete run-down:

Helen George performs Nurse Trixie Franklin

Who’s Nurse Trixie Franklin? Trixie is a succesful and proficient midwife who’s now one of the vital skilled members of the crew. Trixie has battled alcoholism and we’ve seen her put within the work to remain sober. She can also be extraordinarily fashion-conscious and loves stunning issues.

What else has Helen George been in? Helen George has been with Name the Midwife since day one. Her different TV appearances have included Crimson Dwarf, Nativity Rocks!, Medical doctors and Resort Babylon, and in 2015 she got here sixth in Strictly Come Dancing together with her professional associate Aljaz Skorjanec. Helen truly additionally met her associate Jack Ashton once they co-starred in Name the Midwife; he performed the Reverend Tom till the top of collection seven they usually had a daughter, Wren, in 2017.

Jennifer Kirby performs Nurse Valerie Dyer

Who’s Nurse Valerie Dyer? Val Dyer is a local of Poplar who grew up within the space and is aware of the East Finish effectively. She beforehand served within the military as a nurse, earlier than returning residence to work as a barmaid after which as a midwife. Final 12 months, Val had a traumatic expertise when she found that the her personal grandmother Elsie Dyer (Ann Mitchell) was the unlawful abortionist working within the space.

What else has Jennifer Kirby been in? Val in Name the Midwife has been one among Jennifer Kirby’s first on-screen roles, however she additionally had a formidable stage profession with the Royal Shakespeare Firm earlier than becoming a member of the drama.

Leonie Elliott performs Nurse Lucille Anderson

Who’s Nurse Lucille Anderson? Initially from Jamaica, Lucille travelled alone to England in 1960 to coach as a nurse. After she certified, she grew to become the primary West Indian midwife ever to hitch Nonnatus Home – arriving within the snowy first episode of collection seven. Since then she has gained a fame as a proficient, level-headed midwife with a way of humour and a form coronary heart – however she has confronted racism from a few of her sufferers and their households. Lucille has a powerful Christian religion, and a fledgeling courtship with native mechanic Cyril (Zephryn Taitte).

What else has Leonie Elliott been in? Name the Midwife was a breakout function for the younger actress, however she’s additionally appeared within the Black Mirror episode Hated within the Nation and TV film Killed by My Debt. Leonie Elliott’s different credit embody in Casualty, Boogie Man and Damned, and Lenny Henry’s BBC comedy drama Danny and the Human Zoo. As a toddler actress she appeared on stage in The Lion King and Annie.

Stephen McGann performs Dr Patrick Turner

Who’s Dr Patrick Turner? The native GP, who works intently with Nonnatus Home. He’s dedicated to his job and works tirelessly to serve the individuals of Poplar. Dr Turner is married to Shelagh and has 4 youngsters.

What else has Stephen McGann been in? Conveniently, Stephen McGann is definitely married to Name the Midwife creator and author Heidi Thomas. He’s additionally the brother of Physician Who actor Paul McGann, and like his character Dr Turner he’s a person of science – having studied for a Masters in Science Communication and written a ebook, Flesh and Blood, primarily based on the private and medical historical past of his household. McGann beforehand performed Sean Reynolds in Emmerdale.

Laura Primary performs Shelagh Turner

Who’s Shelagh Turner? Once we first met her, she was Sister Bernadette – however then she gave up being a nun and left the Order to marry Dr Turner. The Turners now have 4 youngsters collectively, and Shelagh continues to work intently with Nonnatus Home; she typically steps in to work as a midwife or assist when assist is required.

What else has Laura Primary been in? Laura Primary’s performing profession has primarily been in theatre, after she first starred in a manufacturing of The Sound of Music on the age of 11; just lately she performed Princess Fiona within the UK tour of Shrek The Musical. On TV, she’s performed DC Alison Bain in ITV’s Homicide Metropolis and starred as Rebecca Howlett in TV mini-series The Mill.

Cliff Parisi performs Fred Buckle

Who’s Fred Buckle? A handyman. He’s married to Violet, they usually’ve now been joined by orphaned younger man Reggie, who has Down’s Syndrome. The midwives can at all times rely on Fred for assist, it doesn’t matter what.

What else has Cliff Parisi been in? He’s solely simply left our screens after starring in 2019’s I’m a Celeb… Get Me Out of Right here! (although he didn’t get very far). The actor’s most well-known function is as Rick “Minty” Peterson in EastEnders, a job he held for eight years. Since then he’s appeared in Hollyoaks, Midsomer Murders, and Shakespeare & Hathaway.

Annabelle Apsion performs Violet Buckle

Who’s Violet Buckle? Again in collection 4, Violet – a widow with out youngsters of her personal – married Fred, and in collection six Reggie joined the household. Violet owns a store and is deeply concerned in the local people, organising occasions and festivals and at all times attempting to assist out, and now she’s taken issues one step additional by changing into a Councillor.

What else has Annabelle Apsion been in? The actress starred as Monica Gallagher in Shameless and as Pleasure Wilton in Soldier Soldier. Final Christmas she was on TV as Betty Calloway in Torvill & Dean, and lately she’s appeared in The Village, Holby Metropolis, The Halcyon, and Doc Martin.

Miriam Margolyes performs Mom Mildred

Who’s Mom Mildred? Initially described as “a forthright and indefatigable sister from the Order,” Sister Mildred grew to become Mom Mildred when she was chosen by the nuns as their new Mom Superior (leaving Sister Julienne extraordinarily relieved to flee again to Poplar with out having to tackle the highest job). Since arriving again from Hong Kong within the 2018 Christmas particular, Mom Mildred has made sporadic and memorable appearances; she has an enormous persona and a way of humour, and can also be extraordinarily chatty.

What else has Miriam Margolyes been in? Many individuals will recognise her in the beginning as Professor Sprout from the Harry Potter motion pictures – the Professor of Herbology and Head of Hufflepuff Home. Miriam Margolyes gained a Bafta for her function in The Age of Innocence (1993), and has additionally starred in Bucket, Miss Fisher’s Homicide Mysteries, Trollied, Rake, and Bottersnikes & Gumbles. She was additionally the Nurse in Romeo Juliet (with Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes).

Linda Bassett performs Nurse Crane

Who’s Nurse Phyllis Crane? Nurse Phyllis Crane is a little bit of a battleaxe however has a dry wit. She a diligent, devoted senior midwife who will do what it takes to guard and serve her sufferers. Phyllis is especially near Trixie, and likewise leads a gaggle of Scouts.

What else has Linda Bassett been in? Linda Basset was nominated for a Bafta for her efficiency as Ella Khan within the 1999 movie East Is East – a job she reprised in West Is West. Since then, she’s performed Malka Rosen in Spies of Warsaw, Queenie in Lark Rise to Candleford, and Mrs Smike in The Life and Adventures of Nick Nickleby. Different credit embody The Reader, Calendar Ladies, and Sense & Sensibility.

Jenny Agutter performs Sister Julienne

Who’s Sister Julienne? The massive boss at Nonnatus Home. She is highly-respected by her crew of midwives, who belief her judgement and steerage. Mom Mildred is her superior, however inside Nonnatus Home she leads the nuns of the Order.

What else has Jenny Agutter been in? Having begun her profession as a toddler actress in The Railway Youngsters and East of Sudan, Jenny Agutter gained an Emmy for her efficiency in 1971’s The Snow Goose and a Bafta for 1977 film Equus. She starred in Logan’s Run, Amy, An American Werewolf in London, and plenty of extra – however having give up Hollywood within the 1990s, she moved residence to Britain and appeared in The Railway Youngsters once more – this time because the mom in a 2000 TV adaptation. Her newer credit have included Generally All the time By no means (alongside Invoice Nighy), Queen of the Desert, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and Avengers Assemble.

Judy Parfitt performs Sister Monica Joan

Who’s Sister Monica Joan? Sister Monica Joan has been part of Name the Midwife since she opened the doorways of Nonnatus Home to welcome us inside for episode one. She was one of many first girls to qualify as a midwife in Britain, however is now retired and feeling the consequences of dementia. Sister Monica Joan continues to reside at Nonnatus Home the place her former colleagues look after her with love (and typically with exasperation). She is distressed by her limitations and by her psychological confusion, and must really feel helpful.

What else has Judy Parfitt been in? Judy Parfitt’s Bafta-nominated performances embody Maria Thins in Woman With A Pearl Earring and Mildred Layton in The Jewel In The Crown. The 84-year-old’s newer credit embody Up the Girls, The Sport, and Little Dorrit – wherein she performed Mrs Clennam.

Ella Bruccoleri performs Sister Frances

Who’s Sister Frances? A newcomer to Nonnatus Home in collection eight alongside Sister Hilda. At the moment, this younger nun had solely simply taken her vow of obedience and joined the Order when she was despatched to serve God as a midwife in Poplar. Sister Frances was scared and unsure of herself, however has now begun to realize confidence.

What else has Ella Bruccoleri been in? The actress has truly already performed a nun, in an episode of The Final Kingdom – and she or he made an look as a maid within the TV collection. Nonetheless, she’s nonetheless a relative newcomer and solely graduated from drama college in 2017.

Fenella Woolgar performs Sister Hilda

Who’s Sister Hilda? A comparatively current arrival from the Order’s mom home, who has been despatched to Nonnatus Home to work as a midwife. She was already conversant in the East Finish and had been within the WAAF in the course of the battle, and she or he had been a nurse earlier than – so she arrived stuffed with confidence. She needed to rein in her bossy tendencies as soon as she arrived in Poplar… nonetheless, Sister Hilda stays a sensible, enthusiastic and jolly form of individual.

What else has Fenella Woolgar been in? She just lately performed Margaret Hamilton in Renée Zellweger’s Judy Garland biopic, Judy – and has appeared within the motion pictures Victoria & Abdul and Mr Jones. Having first caught the general public’s consideration in in Stephen Fry’s movie Shiny Younger Issues again in 2003, she has since starred in Dwelling Fires, Harlots, Mr Turner, Scoop, Vera Drake, and Battle & Peace. Fenella Woolgar additionally took on the function of Agatha Christie in Physician Who.

Georgie Glen performs Miss Higgins

Who’s Miss Higgins? Miss Higgins is the receptionist at Dr Turner’s surgical procedure. She is formidable and bossy, however can also be kind-hearted. In collection eight there was a fledgeling romance between her and Sergeant Woolf (Trevor Cooper).

What else has Georgie Glen been in? Georgie Glen is a kind of actresses whose face has been all over the place. Lately, she’s performed the Choose in TV drama The Sufferer, Woman Grenford in Hetty Feather, Pat in Sally4Ever, Rose Kennedy in Oscar-nominated film Jackie, and the Abbess in Les Misérables; she additionally put in a protracted stint as Head of Historical past Audrey McFall in Waterloo Street.

Daniel Laurie performs Reggie Jackson

Who’s Reggie Jackson? Reggie’s first look in Name the Midwife got here in collection six. His mom had just lately died, leaving him orphaned, and the nuns and the group stepped in to assist him. He has Down’s Syndrome, and is now the ward of Fred and Violet Buckle; collectively they’re a loving and affectionate household. Reggie has a particular function within the Name the Midwife particular and helps convey everybody collectively.

What else has Daniel Laurie been in? Again in 2016, he performed the function of Jamie within the TV collection Stella. In 2014, he additionally led the solid of the Radio four adaptation of Charles Dickens’ Barnaby Rudge.

Alice Brown performs Angela Turner

Who’s Angela Turner? Patrick and Shelagh Turner’s daughter. She was adopted as a child in collection 4, gaining an older brother in Timothy Turner (Max Macmillan); since then, the household has expanded to incorporate a brand new child brother and one other adopted sister, Could.

What else has Alice Brown been in? Alice has been taking part in little Angela Turner since she was solely eight months outdated. Again on collection six, Alice’s dad advised Radio Instances how she ended up concerned: “Annabel, my wife, just knew someone on the production and Alice’s arrival coincided with the storyline. It simply started from there.” He added: “Do I now have any interest in her being a child actor in any other way? Zero interest. To be honest, we will simply enjoy playing the episodes back to her when she is older, and embarrassing her on her wedding day, and of course she now has quite a nice nest egg in her savings account.”

April Rae Hoang performs Could

Who’s Could? Could Tang first arrived within the 2018 Christmas particular, within the arms of Miriam Margolyes’ Mom Mildred who turned up at Nonnatus Home with a gaggle of Chinese language little one refugees who’d been despatched to the UK for adoption. Sadly, Could’s placement fell by and her household weren’t in a position to gather her – leaving Patrick and Shelagh Turner to take her in as a foster little one. They then determined to undertake her for good. Could is finest buddies together with her new sister, Angela.

What else has April Rae Hoang been in? Name the Midwife is her first on-screen look.

Learn on for this 12 months’s visitor stars…