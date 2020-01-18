Meet the cast of The Mallorca Files

They might be dab fingers at fixing crimes – however will they ever study to cease bickering? The Mallorca Recordsdata, the BBC’s enjoyable new daytime cop drama, stars Elen Rhys and Julian Looman as a pair of mismatched detectives on the island of Mallorca.

Written by Dan Sefton (Belief Me), The Mallorca Recordsdata has already been commissioned for a second collection. All 10 episodes will likely be accessible on iPlayer after the BBC1 premiere, at 2:15pm on Monday 25th November.

However who’re the celebs? Right here’s all the pieces it’s essential find out about The Mallorca Recordsdata’ forged and characters…

Elen Rhys performs DC Miranda Blake

Who’s DC Miranda Blake? One-half of the present’s core pairing, Miranda Blake is the traditional ‘good cop’ – a vastly succesful British detective who all the time opts to play issues by the e book. In episode one, Blake travels to Palma de Mallorca to move a excessive profile felony informant again to the UK, however finds her plans thrown off target by the arrival of her charismatic counterpart Max Winter.

The place have I seen Elen Rhys earlier than? Rhys is a Welsh actor, greatest recognized for her tv work, which incorporates visitor roles on Broadchurch, Maintaining Religion and Silent Witness. She has additionally appeared in some unbiased movies like 2011’s Panic Button, and had a small function in World Warfare Z.

Julian Looman performs DC Max Winter

Who’s DC Max Winter? Max Winter is a roguish German police detective who will get paired with Blake after her escort job goes awry. Though his strategy to police work initially rubs his tightly-wound accomplice up the fallacious manner, the 2 rapidly kind an unexpectedly sturdy bond.

The place have I seen Julian Looman earlier than? Most likely nowhere – except you watch German TV! The 34-year-old actor has appeared in a number of German-language productions over time, together with as Adam Litkowski in German-Austrian thriller Der Move.

Maria Fernández-Ache performs Inés Villegas

Who’s Ines Villegas? The fashionable chief of police in Palma, Ines Villegas is an everyday character within the collection, as she is tasked with reluctantly overseeing Miranda and Max’s combative Anglo-German partnership.

The place have I seen Maria Fernández-Ache earlier than? The Spanish actress has beforehand appeared in programmes together with Holby Metropolis and Misplaced in Karastan. She additionally served as an performing coach on the BBC’s high-budget adaptation of Philip Pullman’s His Darkish Supplies trilogy.

Nacho Aldeguer performs Federico Ramis

Who’s Federico Ramis? Rounding out the common forged, there may be Federico, the Palma Police pathologist, chargeable for the scientific aspect of the workforce’s investigations.

The place have I seen Maria Fernández-Ache earlier than? The Mallorca Recordsdata has made certain to forged loads of Spanish actors to lend the present a way of authenticity – and Nacho Aldeguer is a superb instance. The 34-year-old Madrid-born actor has beforehand appeared in Cuéntame cómo pasó – and has supplied the Spanish vocal dubs for Andy within the Toy Story franchise, and Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter.

Tábata Cerezo performs Carmen Lorenzo

Who’s Carmen Lorenzo? Carmen is Max’s Spanish girlfriend. In keeping with Cerezo, “they’re a very good match. They’re both free spirits and love life, wine and music. She is a woman who comes across as strong, but we will see a vulnerable side to her as well.”

The place have I seen Tábata Cerezo earlier than? A Madrid native, Cerezo has labored throughout movie, TV and theatre, and her credit embody The Night time Supervisor and Terminator: Darkish Destiny.

The Mallorca Recordsdata is on weekdays at 2:15pm on BBC1, beginning on Monday 25th November