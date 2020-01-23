Meet the cast of To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

A sequel is on the way in which for considered one of Netflix’s greatest characteristic movie hits – 2018 teen rom-com To All The Boys I’ve beloved Earlier than.

The second movie, titled To All The Boys: PS I Nonetheless Love You is predicated on the e-book of the identical title and shall be hoping to observe within the footsteps of its charming predecessor when it’s launched on the streaming platform in February.

Most of the stars from final trip are returning – and there’s a number of new faces as effectively. Right here’s our information to the solid…

Lana Condor performs Lara Jean Track Covey

Who’s Lara Jean? The principle character within the franchise, Lara Jean is a highschool pupil who within the first movie had written (however not despatched) a letter to each boy she’s ever had a crush on – till her life is turned the other way up when they’re all leaked.

What else has Lana Condor been in? Condor has appeared in a few blockbuster movies, together with X-Males: Apocalypse and Alita: Battle Angel. She can also be a part of the primary solid for TV collection Lethal Class.

Noah Centineo performs Peter Kavinsky

Who’s Peter? One of many jocks at Lara Jean’s faculty, lacrosse participant Peter was additionally one of many boys whom she had written a letter to. On the finish of the primary movie, he and Lara Jean kiss after confessing to being in love with one another.

What else has Noah Centineo been in? Centineo’s finest recognized function outdoors this movie might be his function as Jesus Adams Foster in three seasons of US drama collection The Fosters. He additionally appeared within the 2019 Charlie’s Angels reboot starring Kristen Stewart.

Jordan Fisher performs John Ambrose McClaren

To All The Boys: P.S. I Nonetheless Love You – Jordan Fisher, Lana Condor – Photograph Credit score: Netflix / Bettina Strauss

Who’s John Ambrose? John Ambrose was one other of Lara Jean’s letter recipients, who arrived at her entrance door with flowers in his arms throughout a credit scene within the first movie – so count on him to play a significant half this time spherical.

What else has Jordan Fisher been in? This half has truly been recast, with the character having been portrayed by Jordan Burtchett within the first movie. Fishers credit embrace taking part in Jacob on The Secret Lifetime of the American Teenager, whereas he has additionally appeared on Dancing with the Stars and in Hamilton on Broadway.

Janel Parrish performs Margot “Gogo” Track Covey

Who’s Margot? Lara Jean’s older sister, Margot had been courting Josh – Lara Jane’s childhood good friend and one of many boys she had written a letter to. The sisters had been seen to have a typically rocky however finally pleasant relationship.

What else has Janel Parrish been in? Hawaiian star Parrish stays finest recognized for her function as Mona on Fairly Little Liars, whereas different credit embrace the Bratz film from 2007 and one-off roles on varied US dramas.

Anna Cathcart performs Katherine “Kitty” Track Covey

Who’s Kitty? The youngest of the three Covey sisters, Kitty was answerable for sending the letters out – and though Lara Jean is initially furiously, the 2 later reconcile and Kitty pushed Lara Jean to go to Peter.

What else has Anna Cathcart been in? Nonetheless solely 16, Kitty’s solely film appearances have been on this franchise, however she has appeared on TV collection comparable to Odd Squad and As soon as Upon A Time.

Trezzo Mahoro performs Lucas James

Who’s Lucas? One other of Lara Jean’s former crushes, who comes out to her as homosexual after recieving his letter. The 2 are shut buddies.

What else has Trezzo Mahoro been in? Earlier roles for Mahoro embrace components on The CW’s iZombie and Syfy reveals The Magicians and Van Helsing.

Madeleine Arthur performs Chris

Who’s Chris? Lara Jean’s finest good friend, Chris is taken into account the extra wild one of many pair – however all the time has her finest good friend’s again.

What else has Madeline Arthur been in? Along with visitor roles in reveals comparable to The Killing, The Tomorrow Folks, and Supernatural, Arthur appeared within the Tim Burton image Massive Eyes and ABC drama the Household.

Emilija Baranac performs Genevieve “Gen”

Who’s Gen? Previously a childhood good friend of Lara Jean, Gen is now one of many extra fashionable women on the faculty – and is thought for being relatively manipulative. She is the cousin of Chris – though the pair don’t get on very effectively, and can also be the ex-girlfriend of Peter.

What else has Emilija Baranac been in? Baranac is finest recognized for showing on hit teen drama collection Riverdale, the place she performed recurring character Midge Klump in seasons two and three. She additionally appeared in an episode of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Kelcey Mawema performs Emily

Who’s Emily? Emily is a good friend of Gen’s and one other of the varsity’s poplar women.

What else has Kelcey Mawema been in? To All The Boys is Mawema’s most well-known function thus far, however she has additionally appeared on quite a lot of TV reveals together with Lethal Class.

Ross Butler performs Trevor

Who’s Trevor? A childhood good friend of each Lara Jean and Peter – Trevor is just talked about by title within the first movie, however joins the solid for the sequel.

What else has Ross Butler been in? Butler is a part of the primary solid of Netflix present 13 Causes Why, has additionally appeared in Riverdale and Teen Wolf, and had an element in 2019 superhero film Shazam!

John Corbett performs Dr. Covey

Who’s Dr Covey? The daddy of Lara Jean, Margot and Kitty, Dr Covey is a shy man with few buddies however is proven to be a supportive and caring dad.

What else has John Corbett been in? Corbett has been actin for the reason that 1980s, racking up credit on reveals comparable to Intercourse and the Metropolis and Parenthood and movies together with My Massive Fats Greek Marriage ceremony.

Holland Taylor performs Stormy

Who’s Stormy? A brand new character for the sequel, Stormy is John Ambrose’s grandmother and turns into buddies with Lara Jean.

What else has Holland Taylor been in? A former Emmy Award winner for her function in ABC drama The Practise, Taylor’s different credit embrace Evelyn Harper on Two and a Half Man and movies together with George of the Jungle, The Truman Present and Legally Blonde.

Sarayu Blue performs Trina

Who’s Trina? Trina is the subsequent door neighbour of the Covey’s and is thought for being considerably clumsy.

What else has Sarayu Blue been in? Earlier roles embrace the 2018 comedy blockers and TV appearances on NCIS: Los Angeles, Gray’s Anatomy and Two and a Half Males.