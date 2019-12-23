Meet the cast of Torvill and Dean on ITV

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean went down in Olympic historical past with their record-breaking determine skating efficiency in 1984 – and the Bolero legends are celebrated in a one-off drama from ITV.

Written by Made in Dagenham screenwriter William Ivory, ITV’s feature-length biopic Torvill and Dean tells the story of the skaters’ early partnership, and encompasses a starry ensemble.

Right here’s all the pieces it’s essential know concerning the forged, together with who’s taking to the ice to play Torvill and Dean themselves…

Will Tudor performs Christopher Dean

Who performs Christopher Dean in Torvill and Dean? Will Tudor performs the legendary ice skater, whose efficiency alongside Jayne Torvill on the 1984 Winter Olympics has gone down in historical past as the best ever determine skating routine.

The place have I seen Will Tudor earlier than? The actor is finest identified for taking part in Olyvar in Recreation of Thrones, and for roles in People and Shadowhunters.

Poppy Lee Friar performs Jayne Torvill

Who performs Jayne Torvill in Torvill and Dean? Poppy Lee Friar performs the English determine skater and Olympic champion.

The place have I seen Poppy Lee Friar earlier than? Poppy Lee Friar is finest identified for her function as rebellious GCSE pupil Missy Sales space in Ackley Bridge.

Stephen Tompkinson performs George Torvill

Who does Stephen Tompkinson play in Torvill and Dean? Stephen Tomkinson performs Jayne’s father, George Torvill.

The place have I seen Stephen Tompkinson earlier than? From severe drama to hit comedy, Tomkinson has led quite a lot of hit TV sequence, most notably DCI Banks and Wild at Coronary heart.

Jaime Winstone performs Janet Sawbridge

Who does Jaime Winstone play in Torvill and Dean? Jaime Winstone performs Janet Sawbridge, the ice dancing teacher who paired Chris and Jayne collectively for the primary time.

The place have I seen Jaime Winstone earlier than? Winstone appeared in Made in Dagenham and as Becky within the movie Kidulthood.

Dean Andrews performs Colin Dean

Who does Dean Andrews play in Torvill and Dean? Dean Andrews performs Chris’s dad, Colin Dean.

The place have I seen Dean Andrews earlier than? Dean Andrews might be finest remembered for his function as DS Ray Carling is Life on Mars and the sequel sequence Ashes to Ashes.

Anita Dobson as Miss Perry

Who does Anita Dobson play in Torvill and Dean? Anita Dobson performs Jayne’s first ice skating coach on the Nottingham Ice Stadium.

The place have I seen Anita Dobson earlier than? This would be the second yr in a row thatEastEnders legend Anita Dobson leads the TV schedules at Christmas. In 2017, she visitor starred in BBC1’s Name the Midwife Christmas particular. The veteran actress additionally took half within the 2011 Strictly Come Dancing sequence, reaching week 9.