It could be set in summer season, however Mackenzie Criminal’s reimagining of Barbara Euphan Todd’s Worzel Gummidge books totally embraces the Christmas spirit. The 2 one-hour specials, titled The Scarecrow of Scatterbrook and The Inexperienced Man, will air on BBC One on Thursday 26th December at 6:20pm and Friday 27th December at 7pm.

The mischievous scarecrow was first delivered to life by Physician Who’s Jon Pertwee again within the 70s, when ITV tailored Euphan Todd’s work into the enduring kids’s sitcom. In addition to taking up the turnip-headed scarecrow mantle, Mackenzie Criminal additionally writes and directs. He’s joined by an ensemble forged that features Sir Michael Palin and Zoë Wanamaker.

Right here’s an in depth breakdown of who’s who:

Mackenzie Criminal performs Worzel Gummidge

BBC/Leopard Footage/Matt Burlem

Who’s Worzel Gummidge? The irascible titular scarecrow is the principle character in Euphan Todd’s Puffin Books sequence. He lives in Ten Acre Area and befriends kids Susan and John, turning into inanimate every time his delight is wounded (which is slightly typically). Mackenzie Criminal’s model is gentler than Jon Pertwee’s.

What else has Mackenzie Criminal been in? The person within the turnip masks made his title as deluded assistant regional supervisor – sorry, assistant to the regional supervisor – Gareth Keenan in Ricky Gervais and Stephen Service provider’s seminal mockumentary The Workplace. After that, he discovered success in Hollywood, as one-eyed sea canine Ragetti within the Pirates of the Caribbean mega-franchise, and was nominated for a Tony Award for his efficiency within the Broadway switch of Jez Butterworth’s Jerusalem. The 48-year-old can be seen – once more in heavy prosthetics – because the skull-headed shaman Veran in Butterworth’s trippy Sky Atlantic Roman invasion drama Britannia. However arguably his crowning achievement up to now is writing, directing and starring in three sequence of the BAFTA-winning BBC sitcom Detectorists.

Steve Pemberton performs Mr Braithwaite

BBC/Leopard Footage/Amanda Searle

Who’s Mr Braithwaite? He’s the slightly grumpy farmer who doesn’t realise his scarecrow has the uncanny potential to return to life. He often blames the youngsters for the messes the turnip-headed stick determine leaves behind. He was performed by Norman Hen within the ITV adaptation of the basic story.

What else has Steve Pemberton been in? As one in all The League of Gents, Steve created a menagerie of comedian grotesques together with Tubbs, Royston Vasey’s murderous, porcine-nosed keeper of the native store for native individuals, and Pauline, the sadistic restart officer with a ardour for pens and a burning hatred of ‘dole scum’. Since then, he’s barely been off our screens, with roles in the whole lot from Whitechapel and Completely happy Valley to Midsomer Murders and Physician Who, in addition to spending eight years by the pool as Mick Garvey in ITV’s sunburn and sangria sitcom Benidorm. In partnership with fellow Leaguer Reece Shearsmith, the 52-year-old has additionally continued to probe the darker corners of TV comedy in macabre sitcom Psychoville and the good, BAFTA-winning anthology sequence Inside No 9.

Rosie Cavaliero performs Mrs Braithwaite

BBC/Leopard Footage/Amanda Searle

Who’s Mrs Braithwaite? Mr Braithwaite’s strong-willed spouse runs Scatterbrook Farm alongside her husband. She isn’t all that keen on the titular scarecrow, who she thinks has seen higher days. Initially performed by Megs Jenkins, she spends her days bossing Susan and John round and attempting to eliminate Worzel.

What else has Rosie Cavaliero been in? With greater than 50 display credit, Rosie is without doubt one of the busiest actors in Britain. Notable roles embrace troubled nurse Marion Kelsey within the second sequence of Unforgotten, Anne Lister’s maid Elizabeth in Sally Wainwright’s current Gentleman Jack, and jilted spouse Wendy in John Cleese sitcom Maintain the Sundown. She additionally starred as DS Susan Reinhart in two sequence of ITV crime thriller Prey. Earlier this yr, the 52-year-old was seen as Frances in Cleansing Up, starring Sheridan Smith, who she first labored with on the 2003 bingo sitcom Eyes Down, starring Paul O’Grady.

Vicki Pepperdine performs Aunt Sally

BBC/Leopard Footage/Amanda Searle

Who’s Aunt Sally? Una Stubbs performed the fairground doll within the 70s, however Mackenzie Criminal’s eerie model is nearer to the one in Euphan Todd’s books. As an alternative of his love curiosity, Aunt Sally is Worzel’s precise aunt, who has been left to rot in a museum and isn’t precisely thrilled about it.

What else has Vicki Pepperdine been in? Like Mackenzie Criminal, 58-year-old Pepperdine is as glad bashing out scripts as performing them. With Jo Model and Joanna Scanlan, she co-wrote the award-winning hospital sitcom Getting On, during which she performed Dr Pippa Moore, a geriatric care guide whose bedside method left one thing to be desired. On radio, she was one half of comedy duo Hudson and Pepperdine, with Melanie Hudson, and he or she at present hosts a podcast, Pricey Joan and Jericha, along with her good friend Julia Davis, who additionally forged her in her TV comedies Tenting, Nighty Evening and Sall4Ever. Vicki performed Princess Anne in Channel four comedy The Windsors, whereas current movie roles embrace Goodbye Christopher Robin and Johnny English Strikes Once more.

Zoë Wanamaker performs Girl Bloomsbury Barton

BBC/Leopard Footage/Amanda Searle

Who’s Girl Bloomsbury Barton? Girl Bloomsbury Barton is the eccentric native woman of the manor, with whom Worzel takes tea regardless of missing the insides to soak up it. The aristocrat was a little bit of a freeloader within the first Worzel sequence, and was pushed round in a Rolls-Royce by her chauffeur Humphrey.

What else has Zoë Wanamaker been in? The daughter of American actor and producer Sam Wanamaker, Zoë’s stage profession – together with intensive engagements with each the Royal Shakespeare Firm and the Nationwide Theatre – has earned her two Olivier Awards and 7 nominations, together with 4 Tony nominations for her work on Broadway. On display, she obtained BAFTA nods for her roles within the authentic Prime Suspect and the romantic comedy drama Love Hurts. In newer years, she has been finest identified for taking part in Susan Harper within the BBC sitcom My Household, Ariadne Oliver in Agatha Christie’s Poirot and Princess Marie in Mr Selfridge. And naturally, she earned her place within the Hogwarts corridor of fame as Madam Hooch within the first Harry Potter movie. Zoë, who turned 70 in Could, was made a CBE in 2001 for companies to drama.

Michael Palin performs The Inexperienced Man

BBC/Leopard Footage/Amanda Searle

Who’s The Inexperienced Man? He’s the creator of all scarecrows, together with Worzel, and keeper of scarecrow lore. The Inexperienced Man is extra akin to Worzel’s mysterious creator within the books, slightly than the Crowman from Pertwee’s Worzel Gummidge. He isn’t happy when he learns Worzel has befriended people.

What else has Michael Palin been in? Actor, author, comic, traveller, Python… nationwide treasures don’t come rather more cherished than Sir Michael. As one sixth of the Monty Python staff, he starred in such iconic skits because the Useless Parrot sketch, The Spanish Inquisition and the Fish-Slapping Dance, in addition to performing The Lumberjack Music. He teamed up with fellow Python Terry Jones to co-write and star within the 70s comedy anthology Ripping Yarns, and received a BAFTA for his position within the 1988 movie A Fish Referred to as Wanda. The identical yr, he launched into a journey Across the World in 80 Days, the primary of many TV journey documentaries which have since taken him Pole to Pole, Full Circle and, most lately into North Korea. From 2009-20012, he was additionally president of the Royal Geographical Society.

Having beforehand been made a CBE and a BAFTA fellow, Sir Michael, 76, obtained a knighthood within the 2019 New Yr Honours for companies to journey, tradition and geography.

Francesca Mills performs Earthy Mangold

BBC/Leopard Footage/Amanda Searle

Who’s Earthy Mangold? Within the books, Earthy Mangold is Worzel’s spouse and can possible be his love curiosity within the upcoming adaptation. The character didn’t seem within the 70s sequence.

What else has Francesca Mills been in? Most lately seen as Cherry Dorrington in interval drama Harlots, Francesca’s different credit embrace Zoolander 2 and Star Wars: The Drive Awakens.

Colin Michael Carmichael performs Soggy Boggart

Who’s Soggy Boggart? Soggy Boggart is Worzel’s marrow-headed rival. In Mackenzie Criminal’s model, he wears a leather-based jacket and is the ruffian chief of a scarecrow biker gang.

What else has Colin Michael Carmichael been in? Colin has labored extensively within the theatre, together with producing reveals along with his personal firm, referred to as – slightly brilliantly – Brian. His movie and TV credit embrace Scorching Fuzz, St Trinian’s 2, Burke and Hare, Black Mirror and EastEnders.

India Brown and Thierry Wickens play Susan and John

BBC/Leopard Footage/Amanda Searle

Who’re Susan and John? Siblings Susan and John are foster kids. They’ve come to Scatterbrook for the summer season to work as farmhands for the Braithwaites. Initially, they’re very connected to their smartphones and wrestle to adapt to life in Scatterbrook, however that modifications when Worzel takes them below his wing.

What else have India Brown and Thierry Wickens been in? India has beforehand appeared in Silent Witness and The Athena. Previous to Worzel, her most distinguished position was Amber in final yr’s Christmas TV adaptation of David Walliams’ The Midnight Gang. Worzel Gummidge marks Thierry Wickens TV debut.