Meet the Celebrity Come Dine With Me 2020 contestants

Because the outdated adage goes, too many cooks spoil the broth, however too many movie star cooks can solely imply one factor – Movie star Come Dine With Me is again for one more 12 months of burnt soufflés, unsubtle name-dropping and savage scorecards.

The brand new collection will air each weeknight on E4, ranging from 27th January up till Valentine’s Day. Every week, a unique group of celebrities will compete to be the host with probably the most by offering their well-known dinner companions with scrumptious meals and attention-grabbing leisure.

The total line-up of contestants is but to be introduced, however the first two teams embody a good few actuality stars, a rapper, an actress and a comedy double-act.

Discover out under which celebs will likely be first to get their oven gloves on…

Jack Fincham hosts on Monday 27th January

Love Island winner Jack Fincham would be the first movie star to prepare dinner up a storm within the kitchen for his well-known friends. The previous pen salesman gained the 2018 collection of the ITV2 actuality present alongside Dani Dyer and has since developed a profession as a TV presenter and boxer.

Let’s hope Jack’s Come Dine With Me dish debut can beat the rooster fajitas he made with Dani within the villa.

Abz Love hosts on Tuesday 28th January

The second contestant to flaunt their culinary prowess is singer-rapper Abz Love, who’s greatest identified for being the frontman of boy band 5.

In 2014, Abz left the group, which recorded hits corresponding to Carry on Movin’ and All people Get Up, and has since starred in BBC Two documentary collection Nation Strife: Abz on the Farm. He was a runner-up on the 2013 collection of Movie star Large Brother, dropping out to Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby within the closing, and lately launched a solo comedy single.

Abz will likely be internet hosting his fellow contestants on the Tuesday so tune in to see if his farming expertise is useful.

Donna & Verona host on Wednesday 29th January

Comedy duo Donna & Verona will likely be donning their aprons on Wednesday as they compete for the Come Dine With Me trophy collectively.

Donna Preston and Verona Rose have teamed up earlier than to compete on E4 leisure present Pants on Fireplace and so they each star in brief type comedy collection Absolutely Blown on BBC3. Donna can be the face of ITV 2 movie star quiz present Hey Tracey!, the place she performs the titular digital assistant.

Let’s hope the duo can use their comedic chemistry to work magic within the kitchen.

Dani Harmer hosts on Thursday 30th Janaury

Dani Harmer shot to fame in 2002 together with her portrayal of the enduring CBBC character, Tracy Beaker. She introduced the character out of retirement for brand spanking new collection Tracey Beaker Returns in 2010 and for 2 episodes of The Dumping Floor in 2018.

Harmer additionally discovered success on different CBBC exhibits, together with Dani’s Home and Dani’s Citadel. She got here in fourth place with skilled Vincent Simone on the 2012 collection of Strictly Come Dancing and competed on Pointless Celebrities initially of this 12 months.

The 30-year-old will likely be inviting her movie star contestants over on Thursday, who could also be informed to ‘bog off’, within the phrases of Tracy Beaker, in the event that they rating Dani harshly.

Mark-Francis Vandelli hosts on Friday 31st January

Made In Chelsea’s Mark Francis Vandelli will shut out the week together with his internet hosting expertise.

The truth star, who can be a menswear clothier, has been a solid member on the E4 collection for nearly a decade. He competed on the 2016 collection of The Bounce and appeared in his personal spin-off present, Mark-Francis’ Large Evening Out, the 12 months after.

Charlotte Crosby hosts on Monday third February

Ricky Vigil M/GC Pictures

Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby will likely be cooking up a storm in the course of the second week of the eating competitors.

The truth star is greatest identified for profitable Movie star Large Brother in 2013 and presenting Simply Tattoo of Us on MTV. She stars in her personal actuality collection The Charlotte Present and is at the moment taking part within the Australian I’m A Movie star…Get Me Out of Right here.

Jay Hutton hosts on Tuesday 4th February

Jay Hutton will likely be buying and selling tattoo pens for saucepans on the second week of Movie star Come Dine with Me. The tattoo artist, who’s greatest identified for working miracles on E4’s Tattoo Fixers, runs his personal studio in Hackney.

Let’s hope he’s as expert within the kitchen as he’s with physique ink.

Daybreak Ward hosts on Wednesday fifth February

Actuality star Daybreak Ward – the spouse of retired footballer Ashley Ward – will likely be placing her internet hosting expertise to the check in week two of the competitors. The inside designer has been a solid member of ITVBe’s Actual Housewives of Cheshire since 2015.

If the events on Actual Housewives of Cheshire are something to go by, then we’re certain that Daybreak will carry the drama to the dinner desk.

Ewen MacIntosh hosts on Thursday sixth February

Welsh comic Ewen MacIntosh will likely be slipping on his oven gloves within the second week of the competitors.

The actor performed Keith Bishop in The UK Workplace and has since appeared in Miranda and Little Britain. He now presents varied music programmes on Now 80s and Now 90s.

Steven Arnold hosts on Friday seventh February

Cheshire actor Steven Arnold performed a butcher on Coronation Road, however has he received culinary chops exterior of the cobbles? Steven left the cleaning soap after fifteen years as Ashley Peacock and has since competed on the movie star version of Whole Wipeout and Dancing On Ice.

Let’s hope that Steven’s Come Dine with Me debut isn’t the second on-screen tram crash he has to endure.

Movie star Come Dine With Me will air each weeknight on E4 from Monday 27th January to Friday 14th February.