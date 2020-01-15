Meet the Celebrity Come Dine With Me 2020 contestants

Because the outdated adage goes, too many cooks spoil the broth, however too many movie star cooks can solely imply one factor – Movie star Come Dine With Me is again for one more 12 months of burnt soufflés, unsubtle name-dropping and savage scorecards.

The brand new sequence will air each weeknight on E4, ranging from 27th January up till Valentine’s Day. Every week, a special group of celebrities will compete to be the host with essentially the most by offering their well-known dinner companions with scrumptious meals and fascinating leisure.

The total line-up of contestants is but to be introduced, however the first group consists of two actuality stars, a rapper, an actress and a comedy double-act.

Discover out beneath which celebs will probably be first to get their oven gloves on…

Jack Fincham hosts on Monday 27th January

Love Island winner Jack Fincham would be the first movie star to prepare dinner up a storm within the kitchen for his well-known company. The previous pen salesman received the 2018 sequence of the ITV2 actuality present alongside Dani Dyer and has since developed a profession as a TV presenter and boxer.

Let’s hope Jack’s Come Dine With Me dish debut can beat the rooster fajitas he made with Dani within the villa.

Abz Love hosts on Tuesday 28th January

The second contestant to flaunt their culinary prowess is singer-rapper Abz Love, who’s finest recognized for being the frontman of boy band 5.

In 2014, Abz left the group, which recorded hits corresponding to Carry on Movin’ and Everyone Get Up, and has since starred in BBC Two documentary sequence Nation Strife: Abz on the Farm. He was a runner-up on the 2013 sequence of Movie star Huge Brother, shedding out to Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby within the closing, and lately launched a solo comedy single.

Abz will probably be internet hosting his fellow contestants on the Tuesday so tune in to see if his farming expertise is useful.

Donna & Verona host on Wednesday 29th January

Comedy duo Donna & Verona will probably be donning their aprons on Wednesday as they compete for the Come Dine With Me trophy collectively.

Donna Preston and Verona Rose have teamed up earlier than to compete on E4 leisure present Pants on Hearth they usually each star in brief kind comedy sequence Absolutely Blown on BBC3. Donna can be the face of ITV 2 movie star quiz present Hey Tracey!, the place she performs the titular digital assistant.

Let’s hope the duo can use their comedic chemistry to work magic within the kitchen.

Dani Harmer hosts on Thursday 30th Janaury

Dani Harmer shot to fame in 2002 along with her portrayal of the long-lasting CBBC character, Tracy Beaker. She introduced the character out of retirement for brand spanking new sequence Tracey Beaker Returns in 2010 and for 2 episodes of The Dumping Floor in 2018.

Harmer additionally discovered success on different CBBC reveals, together with Dani’s Home and Dani’s Citadel. She got here in fourth place with skilled Vincent Simone on the 2012 sequence of Strictly Come Dancing and competed on Pointless Celebrities initially of this 12 months.

The 30-year-old will probably be inviting her movie star contestants over on Thursday, who could also be advised to ‘bog off’, within the phrases of Tracy Beaker, in the event that they rating Dani harshly.

Mark-Francis Vandelli hosts on Friday 31st January

Made In Chelsea’s Mark Francis Vandelli will shut out the week together with his internet hosting expertise.

The truth star, who can be a menswear designer, has been a forged member on the E4 sequence for nearly a decade. He competed on the 2016 sequence of The Bounce and appeared in his personal spin-off present, Mark-Francis’ Huge Evening Out, the 12 months after.

Movie star Come Dine With Me will air each weeknight on E4 from Monday 27th January to Friday 14th February.