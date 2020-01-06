Meet the first winter Love Islanders… including Rochelle Humes’ lookalike sister and blonde TWINS

Love Island’s first ever winter season has already made a reputation for itself with its plentiful dollopings of drama (and that is simply from the present’s hosts).

However now the ITV2 actuality present is again – months sooner than common – and a brand new roster of attractive singletons shall be touchdown on screens in a matter of days.

And on this first take a look at the maiden voyage of winter Love Island, there’s a lot to digest relating to the brand new solid.

Right here we go once more: Love Island is again – months sooner than common – and a brand new roster of attractive singletons shall be touchdown on screens in a matter of days.

MEET THE CONTESTANTS

Sophie Piper, 21

Medical PA and Mannequin

Main the pack is Sophie Piper, the youthful sister of The Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes. Sophie has lengthy been rumoured to seem on Love Island, and plainly season six is lastly the time.

Though Rochelle is not a part of The Saturdays, she’s an everyday fixture on screens as a presenter, and is married to JLS star Marvin Humes – dad and mom to 2 daughters.

Nevertheless it’s Aunty Sophie’s flip within the limelight now, because the 21-year-old medical PA gears as much as seduce the eligible gents within the villa – which is in Cape City this time.

Boasting practically 12,000 followers on Instagram, Sophie is signed to MiLK Administration London and sometimes delights her fellow social media customers with putting snaps.

Eve and Jess Gale, 20

College students & VIP Hostesses

The present is putting in its second set of twins within the type of Eve and Jess Gale. The twins, 20, from London, have Tyga, Kylie Jenner’s ex, of their little black e-book [as well as the lesser-known rapper Pop Smoke, apparently!]

Explaining their declare to fame, Eve shares: ‘Kylie Jenner’s ex messaged me. We have been each at an occasion and I posted an Instagram story tagging him. He then messaged me afterwards and we spoke on WhatsApp. Then when me and Jess have been in Ibiza, he was there once more. He requested me to fulfill him however we arrived the day he left.’

The stunners have garnered over 18,000 Instagram followers along with their scantily-clad photographs.

Paige Turley, 22

Singer

There’s Britain’s Bought Expertise 2012 contestant Paige Turley, 22, who counts singer Lewis Capaldi as an ex.

‘We went out after we have been youthful, I used to be about 17 or 18. We have been collectively for a few yr. It ended actually amicably and we’re nonetheless buddies,’ she says.

With over 20Okay followers on Instagram, the enjoyable blonde can also be a singer from West Lothian and is believed to be the inspiration behind the musician’s hit break-up single Somebody You Cherished.

She was solely 14 when she thrilled the BGT judges, together with Alesha Dixon and Simon Cowell, in 2012 together with her transferring efficiency of Birdy’s Skinny Love.

Ollie Williams, 23

Inheritor to the Lanhydrock property/Land Proprietor

The boys are led by Ollie Williams, 23, who counts ‘Are you aware Polzeath seaside in Cornwall? I personal it’ as his favorite chat up line, due to his place as Inheritor to the Lanhydrock in Cornwall.

The hunk is adopted by simply over 5,000 Instagram accounts and isn’t afraid of stripping right down to his underwear to showcase his extremely toned physique. On his courting disasters, the hopeful reveals: ‘As soon as bought cat-fished by a 50-year-old man.’

There’s additionally a espresso bean salesman, a police officer and the brother of an ex-Apprentice star on the roster this yr.

Connor Durman, 25

Espresso Bean Salesman and part-time bare butler

Following Ollie’s lead is Connor Durman, 25, from Brighton – who loved a stint as a unadorned waiter final yr, however works as a full-time salesman.

On his courting historical past, he explains: ‘I went on a date with a lady. She requested me again to her home for some extra drinks and let’s simply say I ended up getting on very well with her housemate.’

Shaughna Phillips, 25

Democratic Companies Officer

Gorgeous Shaughna Phillips, 25, is a democratic providers officer from London, who prides herself on being enjoyable but additionally bossy.

On her easy-going persona, the blonde shares: ‘I’m chatty, humorous and intelligent – folks received’t count on it from me. After they hear me talk about sure issues they’ll be shocked. I wish to get on with everybody, too.’

Leanne Amaning, 22

Buyer Service Advisor

Miss Ghana UK 2016 contestant Leanne Amaning, 22, works as a customer support advisor and is predicated within the English capital.

Sharing particulars about her excellent man, she says: ‘Somebody who’s rugged and manly, not anybody with a fairly face. I additionally need somebody loyal and reliable. The record does go on…’

Siânnise Fudge, 25

Magnificence Advisor

A professional at perfecting her appears, Bristol-based ‘eyebrow queen’ Siânnise Fudge, 25, is a magnificence advisor who’s on the hunt to search out love.

‘My pals name me Princess Jasmine And the Eyebrow Queen. I’m additionally sassy’, she admits, and has described her Excellent man as ‘tall darkish and good-looking – my pals name me Princess Jasmine. I’m after my very own Aladdin, I assume.’

Mike Boateng, 24

Police Officer

Branding himself as ‘assured, charming and charismatic, Mike Boateng, 24, is a police officer from London.

Already boasting connections to the UK’s celeb circle, the hunk is the youthful brother of The Apprentice 2016 contestant, Samuel Boateng, 31.

On his declare to fame, Michael says: ‘ I oknow just a few footballer pals from my soccer days. Dominic Calvert-Lewin performed with me at Sheffield United. My brother, Samuel, was on The Apprentice just a few years in the past.’

Callum Jones, 23

Scaffolder

Manchester-based scaffolder Callum Jones, 23, is aware of what he is in search of on the courting collection. On his excellent lady, he shares: ‘I all the time fancy women with darkish hair, tanned pores and skin, crimson lipstick and white nail polish.’

Callum additionally insists he would not go behind a pal’s again to woo a possible love curiosity: ‘I all the time suppose it’s finest to go to a man and communicate to them first to clear up something it’s good to. I wouldn’t go behind a lad’s again.’

Nas Majeed, 23

Sports activities science graduate and builder

‘Humorous, cheeky and charismatic’ Nas Majeed, 23, is a sports activities science graduate and builder from London, who dubs Aladdin’s Naomi Scott as his number-one crush.

Nas says he is saved a low-profile relating to courting, so he is eager on discovering The One throughout his stint on the present. He says: ‘I haven’t been courting a lot lately however I’d often meet women at college or after I exit over the summer time.’

With extra Islanders set to be added after the present debuts on Sunday, Love Island’s winter version is bound to maintain followers heat through the lengthy nights forward.

The newest batch of hopefuls are set to be protected by armed guards, because the present’s bosses parry kidnap issues in South Africa.

The singletons will reside in an opulent £5.3million villa in Cape City, one of many world’s most harmful cities, for six weeks.

In addition to TV crews being given coaching on coping with any potential safety, breach guards shall be on fixed watch.

A Love Island Spokeswoman advised MailOnline: ‘The protection and safety of our Islanders and crew are of the utmost significance.’

Final month, Love Island host Caroline Flack stepped down from her £1.2million a yr contract with ITV after she was charged with assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton, 27.

For now, the presenter, 40, is barely standing down from the sixth collection, which shall be hosted by her pal Laura Whitmore.

Breaking her silence on social media about her choice, the media persona advised followers: ‘There have been a major variety of media reviews and allegations in regard to my private life.

‘Whereas issues weren’t as have been reported I’m dedicated to co-operating with the suitable authorities and I am unable to remark additional on these issues till the authorized course of is over.

‘Nevertheless Love Island has been my world for the final 5 years, it is the most effective present on telly. So as to not detract consideration from the upcoming collection I really feel the most effective factor I can do is stand down from Sequence 6. I wish to want the unimaginable staff engaged on the present a improbable collection in Cape City.’

The previous Strictly winner was accused of hitting the previous over the top with a lamp whereas he slept in addition to smashing a glass after taking a look at texts which made her suppose he was dishonest.

She and her accomplice have been each allegedly coated in blood when police arrived at their flat in Islington, North London, on December 12, with Lewis saying in a 999 name that she ‘tried to kill me, mate’, Highbury Nook Magistrates’ Courtroom heard. One officer described the chaotic scene as ‘like a horror film’.

Caroline pleaded not responsible to widespread assault and the court docket heard she needed to ‘spend time’ with him over the Christmas and New 12 months interval.

She put her head in her fingers when the decide refused an utility to take away bail situations stopping her from contacting Lewis immediately or not directly and from attending his tackle. She was launched on bail till her trial in March.

Laura – who will be a part of boyfriend and voiceover artist Iain Stirling on the collection – confirmed her new function on Instagram as she mentioned: ‘To say I am excited to be heading to Cape City to host Love Island, the most important present on tv, is an understatement.

I wish to thank ITV for trusting me on the helm of this large present. I want it was in higher circumstances; Caroline is a superb host and in addition a good friend.

‘We have spoken so much in the previous few days since she stepped down. She has been very sort to me and strongly pushed me for this function. I’ve watched her host each collection and know I’ve massive boots to fill. I’ll attempt to do it justice.

‘Above all, I’m an enormous fan of this present. I’ve by no means been to a Love Island villa, and I am unable to wait to get in there to fulfill all the brand new Islanders in search of love. The Love Island staff are the most effective within the enterprise… together with the voice and coronary heart of the present, Iain. He thought he was getting a vacation away from me… not an opportunity!’

Former beautician Amber Gill was topped the winner of final yr’s version alongside her then-beau, rugby participant Greg O’Shea.

The Geordie magnificence, 22, and the Irish hunk, 24, turned the quickest ever present winners to half methods after he dumped her by textual content in early September.

