Meet the Gold Helmet finalists: 5 Colorado high school football players who embody excellence on and off the field

Columbine lineman Andrew Gentry is the winner of the 2019 Denver Submit Gold Helmet Award, edging 5 different worthy senior finalists. Right here’s a have a look at every of them:

Aidan Keanaaina

Faculty: Mullen

On the sector: Colorado’s fourth-ranked Class of 2020 recruit, based on 247Sports activities.com, Keanaaina is Notre Dame-bound after incomes a second straight CHSAANow 5A all-state choice at defensive sort out with 77 tackles, together with 13 for loss, and 4 sacks.

Off the sector: Keanaaina carries a four.12 cumulative grade-point common and has served 57 hours of group service. He volunteered as a youth soccer coach in Brighton the previous two years, coached at Mullen’s youth soccer camps, labored with special-needs kids at a Bear Creek rec heart and helped his grandmother make blankets for the homeless.

Caleb Rillos

Faculty: Ralston Valley

On the sector: A 5A first-team all-state choice at receiver with 766 yards and 12 touchdowns on 57 receptions, Rillos is the son of 1995 Gold Helmet Award winner Matt Rillos (Golden). Like his father, the 6-foot-5, 205-pound receiver is headed to the Air Pressure Academy subsequent fall.

Off the sector: Rillos hasn’t obtained one “B” as a highschool scholar, compiling a four.5 cumulative GPA whereas additionally scoring 1400 on the SAT. He volunteers at his church, does bell ringing for the Salvation Military, serves as a Mustang Mentor for incoming RV freshmen and was a Hoops for Hope volunteer working with bodily disabled kids.

Trey Towndrow

Faculty: Inexperienced Mountain

On the sector: A 3A all-state decide at quarterback as a junior (second staff) and senior (first staff), Towndrow handed and ran for over 1,000 yards every of final two seasons. That included 1,903 yards passing and 1,287 dashing as he led the Rams to the 3A semifinals as a senior.

Off the sector: Towndrow was first-team Tutorial All-State for the second yr in a row. He has a three.85 GPA and has executed quite a few group service initiatives, together with volunteering at numerous faculties’ area days, serving to field canned items at The Motion Heart in Lakewood and establishing Christmas presents for households as a part of Religion on the Mountain.

Reece Atteberry

Faculty: Eaglecrest

On the sector: A 3-time 5A all-state choice, Tom Lemming All-American and Polynesian All-American Bowl invitee on the offensive line, the 6-foot-5, 280-pound Atteberry signed a letter of intent to play soccer for Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines subsequent fall.

Off the sector: Atteberry, who carries a three.61 cumulative GPA, arrange the “Atte-Kids” basis to assist single mother and father present sports activities tools and charges for youngsters who may not in any other case take part. He additionally spoke on the 2019 Nationwide Scholar Management Convention in Washington, D.C., on “Social media and branding of the student athlete.”

Obasanjo Sanni

Faculty: Smoky Hill

On the sector: A two-time Metro 10 Convention offensive participant of the yr and a 5A all-state choice, Sanni ran for four,004 yards and 49 touchdowns in a three-year varsity profession. As a senior, the 5-foot-9, 185-pound again churned out 1,603 yards and 29 TDs in serving to lead the Buffs to their first playoff win since 1991.

Off the sector: Sanni carries a three.9 cumulative GPA as a Nationwide Honors Society member. He’s additionally served as a associate for Smoky Hill’s unified basketball staff, volunteered at a males’s alcohol and drug therapy heart (STEP Denver), pitched in at a senior residents assisted dwelling facility and assisted in Cherry Creek Colleges’ Cardboard Problem.