News WORLD

Meet the Great Celebrity Bake Off 2020 contestants

January 8, 2020
6 Min Read

One other yr brings with it one other Nice Superstar Bake Off to boost cash for the charity marketing campaign Stand Up To Most cancers.

And in 2020, 20 celebs have signed as much as topic themselves to the stress of the Bake-Off tent, in addition to Paul and Prue’s no-holds-barred criticism.

From YouTube stars to cleaning soap opera legends and athletes, this yr’s line-up affords all kinds of opponents.

Right here’s the complete checklist of contestants for The Nice Superstar Bake Off 2020…

Louis Theroux

Programme Name: Louis Theroux - TX: 04/03/2019 - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Louis at Yale University, Connecticut Louis Theroux - (C) BBC - Photographer: Lottie Gammon

Few documentary filmmakers have fairly so passionate a fanbase as Louis Theroux. Over the course of his quite a few BBC sequence, which embrace the cult favorite Bizarre Weekends and hard-hitting BBC Two investigations, Theroux has put himself in some unusual and harmful conditions – however can something put together him for the strain of the tent?

Richard Dreyfuss

Richard Dreyfuss

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/ Getty Photos

Richard Dreyfuss is an Academy Award-winning American actor, greatest recognized for his starring roles in seminal movies like Jaws, American Graffiti and Shut Encounters of the Third Variety. Most lately, he has appeared within the Netflix motion movie Polar starring Mads Mikkelsen (Hannibal).

Johanna Konta

Johanna Konta

Johanna Konta is knowledgeable tennis participant who’s at present the primary singles participant in Nice Britain and quantity twelve on the planet. She most lately performed on the 2019 US Open the place she made it to the quarter finals.

James Blunt

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 09: James Blunt attends the

James Blunt rose to fame with the vastly profitable singles You’re Lovely and Goodbye My Lover from his chart-topping debut album Again to Bedlam. Since then, he has launched 5 extra studio albums, all of which have made it into the UK High 10.

Tan France

Tan France (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Tan France is a clothier who turned recognized the world over as one of many personalities featured on Netflix makeover sequence Queer Eye. Not too long ago, he appeared within the music video to Taylor Swift’s hit single You Must Calm Down.

Alex Jones

(BBC Pictures, JG)

Alex Jones has introduced journal programme The One Present since 2010 and has since landed internet hosting roles on Sport Reduction and gymnastics competitors sequence Tumble. Strictly followers will bear in mind her valiant effort on the 2011 sequence, the place she positioned fifth general.

Rob Rinder

judge rinder

For the reason that debut of ITV’s daytime favorite Choose Rinder in 2014, host and real-life barrister Rob Rinder has turn into a family identify. He’s one other superstar baker to have beforehand competed on Strictly Come Dancing, putting fifth within the 2016 sequence of the present.

Alison Hammond

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Alison Hammond attends the TV Choice Awards at The Dorchester on September 10, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Alison Hammond launched her profession after showing on the third sequence of Huge Brother means again in 2002. As of late, she’s a daily face on This Morning and has since competed on Strictly Come Dancing, I’m A Superstar Get Me Out of Right here and even Superstar MasterChef – maybe she’ll have picked up some cooking abilities to present her the sting within the tent…

Scarlett Moffatt

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 rumours - Scarlett Moffatt

After beginning out as a settee pundit on Channel four’s Gogglebox, Scarlett Moffatt went on to win I’m A Superstar in 2016, launching her right into a presenting profession that has included stints on Ant & Dec’s Saturday Evening Takeaway and I’m A Superstar: Additional Camp. Most lately, she fronted controversial documentary sequence The British Tribe Subsequent Door.

Kelly Brook

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 06: Kelly Brook attends Emma Bunton's Christmas Party at Hilton Park Lane on December 06, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Kelly Brook is a mannequin and media persona who has had performing roles within the likes of Piranha 3D and Keith Lemon: The Movie. She has additionally appeared on a number of tv reveals together with Superstar Juice, Free Girls and 2007’s sequence of Strictly Come Dancing.

James Buckley

James Buckley (podcast screenshot)

James Buckley might be best-known to most individuals as Jay from E4 sitcom The Inbetweeners and its two wildly profitable spin-off films. He has since had starring roles in Dave sitcom Zapped and BBC Two’s White Gold, and has a visitor function this yr in Physician Who.

Caroline Quentin

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: Caroline Quentin attends the Specsavers National Book Awards at Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park on December 4, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images)

Caroline Quentin rose to prominence on the 90s sitcom Males Behaving Badly and has since starred in Jonathan Creek, Kiss Me Kate, Blue Homicide and Lifetime of Riley. Extra lately, she has transitioned to presenting the favored BBC Two sequence The World’s Most Extraordinary Houses.

Russell Howard

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 28: Russell Howard visits Build to discuss the

Humorist Russell Howard has been a daily face on British TV for about 15 years now, beginning out as a panellist on Mock The Week earlier than graduating to his personal BBC Three present Russell Howard’s Good Information in 2009. As of late, he might be discovered on Sky 1 internet hosting his newest sequence The Russell Howard Hour.

Jenny Eclair

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 03: Jenny Eclair attends the Oldie Of The Year Awards at Simpsons in the Strand on February 3, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Jenny Eclair is a slapstick comedian who turned a TV presence with roles on Frank Skinner’s Packet of Three and Grumpy Previous Girls, which she additionally had a job in growing for the display. Extra lately, she was a runner-up on 2010’s sequence of I’m A Superstar Get Me Out of Right here and took to the diving board for ITV’s competitors sequence Splash!

Joel Dommett

Joel Dommett

Lorne Thomson / Getty Photos

Joel Dommett made his identify on the stand-up comedy circuit, shifting into tv with Impractical Jokers UK on BBC Three, Drunk Historical past on Comedy Central and most notably coming second on the 2016 sequence of I’m A Superstar Get Me Out of Right here. Most lately, he was the presenter of ITV’s wacky new competitors sequence The Masked Singer.

Mo Gilligan

Mo Gilligan

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Photos

Comic Mo Gilligan has had a busy few years, breaking out on Instagram after being shared by rap celebrity Drake and shortly after getting a internet hosting slot on Channel four’s The Huge Narstie Present. He catapulted to new heights in 2019, with the launch of each The Lateish Present with Mo Gilligan and his Netflix stand-up routine subtitled Momentum. He positioned 49th on the HEARALPUBLICIST TV 100 2019.

Joe Sugg

Joe Sugg, Strictly (BBC)

YouTube sensation Joe Sugg got here second on 2018’s Strictly Come Dancing and returned for the latest Christmas particular the place he as soon as once more got here agonisingly near profitable once more. Maybe baking will show to be a luckier pastime?

Ovie Soko

ovie-soko-love-island

Skilled basketball participant Ovie Soko turned a heartthrob throughout his time on ITV2’s Love Island final yr, putting third within the sequence with accomplice India Reynolds. He at present performs for the London Lions, based mostly in Stratford.

Patsy Palmer

(Getty)

It was only in the near past that Patsy Palmer was revealed as one of many thriller voices on ITV’s The Masked Singer, however now she’s ditching the stage for the equally chaotic Superstar Bake Off tent. She is greatest recognized for taking part in the function of Bianca on BBC One’s long-running cleaning soap EastEnders.

Carol Vorderman

(ITV, TL)

In addition to her mammoth 26-year stint on Channel four sport present Countdown, Carol Vorderman has bagged presenting gigs with the Pleasure of Britain Awards and Free Girls. She additionally competed on I’m A Superstar Get Me Out of Right here in 2016 the place she positioned eighth.

The Nice Superstar Bake Off airs later this yr

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment