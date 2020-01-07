Meet the Great Celebrity Bake Off 2020 contestants

One other yr brings with it one other Nice Superstar Bake Off to boost cash for the charity marketing campaign Stand Up To Most cancers.

And in 2020, 20 celebs have signed as much as topic themselves to the stress of the Bake-Off tent, in addition to Paul and Prue’s no-holds-barred criticism.

From YouTube stars to cleaning soap opera legends and athletes, this yr’s line-up affords all kinds of opponents.

Right here’s the complete checklist of contestants for The Nice Superstar Bake Off 2020…

Louis Theroux

Few documentary filmmakers have fairly so passionate a fanbase as Louis Theroux. Over the course of his quite a few BBC sequence, which embrace the cult favorite Bizarre Weekends and hard-hitting BBC Two investigations, Theroux has put himself in some unusual and harmful conditions – however can something put together him for the strain of the tent?

Richard Dreyfuss

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/ Getty Photos

Richard Dreyfuss is an Academy Award-winning American actor, greatest recognized for his starring roles in seminal movies like Jaws, American Graffiti and Shut Encounters of the Third Variety. Most lately, he has appeared within the Netflix motion movie Polar starring Mads Mikkelsen (Hannibal).

Johanna Konta

Johanna Konta is knowledgeable tennis participant who’s at present the primary singles participant in Nice Britain and quantity twelve on the planet. She most lately performed on the 2019 US Open the place she made it to the quarter finals.

James Blunt

James Blunt rose to fame with the vastly profitable singles You’re Lovely and Goodbye My Lover from his chart-topping debut album Again to Bedlam. Since then, he has launched 5 extra studio albums, all of which have made it into the UK High 10.

Tan France

Tan France is a clothier who turned recognized the world over as one of many personalities featured on Netflix makeover sequence Queer Eye. Not too long ago, he appeared within the music video to Taylor Swift’s hit single You Must Calm Down.

Alex Jones

Alex Jones has introduced journal programme The One Present since 2010 and has since landed internet hosting roles on Sport Reduction and gymnastics competitors sequence Tumble. Strictly followers will bear in mind her valiant effort on the 2011 sequence, the place she positioned fifth general.

Rob Rinder

For the reason that debut of ITV’s daytime favorite Choose Rinder in 2014, host and real-life barrister Rob Rinder has turn into a family identify. He’s one other superstar baker to have beforehand competed on Strictly Come Dancing, putting fifth within the 2016 sequence of the present.

Alison Hammond

Alison Hammond launched her profession after showing on the third sequence of Huge Brother means again in 2002. As of late, she’s a daily face on This Morning and has since competed on Strictly Come Dancing, I’m A Superstar Get Me Out of Right here and even Superstar MasterChef – maybe she’ll have picked up some cooking abilities to present her the sting within the tent…

Scarlett Moffatt

After beginning out as a settee pundit on Channel four’s Gogglebox, Scarlett Moffatt went on to win I’m A Superstar in 2016, launching her right into a presenting profession that has included stints on Ant & Dec’s Saturday Evening Takeaway and I’m A Superstar: Additional Camp. Most lately, she fronted controversial documentary sequence The British Tribe Subsequent Door.

Kelly Brook

Kelly Brook is a mannequin and media persona who has had performing roles within the likes of Piranha 3D and Keith Lemon: The Movie. She has additionally appeared on a number of tv reveals together with Superstar Juice, Free Girls and 2007’s sequence of Strictly Come Dancing.

James Buckley

James Buckley might be best-known to most individuals as Jay from E4 sitcom The Inbetweeners and its two wildly profitable spin-off films. He has since had starring roles in Dave sitcom Zapped and BBC Two’s White Gold, and has a visitor function this yr in Physician Who.

Caroline Quentin

Caroline Quentin rose to prominence on the 90s sitcom Males Behaving Badly and has since starred in Jonathan Creek, Kiss Me Kate, Blue Homicide and Lifetime of Riley. Extra lately, she has transitioned to presenting the favored BBC Two sequence The World’s Most Extraordinary Houses.

Russell Howard

Humorist Russell Howard has been a daily face on British TV for about 15 years now, beginning out as a panellist on Mock The Week earlier than graduating to his personal BBC Three present Russell Howard’s Good Information in 2009. As of late, he might be discovered on Sky 1 internet hosting his newest sequence The Russell Howard Hour.

Jenny Eclair

Jenny Eclair is a slapstick comedian who turned a TV presence with roles on Frank Skinner’s Packet of Three and Grumpy Previous Girls, which she additionally had a job in growing for the display. Extra lately, she was a runner-up on 2010’s sequence of I’m A Superstar Get Me Out of Right here and took to the diving board for ITV’s competitors sequence Splash!

Joel Dommett

Lorne Thomson / Getty Photos

Joel Dommett made his identify on the stand-up comedy circuit, shifting into tv with Impractical Jokers UK on BBC Three, Drunk Historical past on Comedy Central and most notably coming second on the 2016 sequence of I’m A Superstar Get Me Out of Right here. Most lately, he was the presenter of ITV’s wacky new competitors sequence The Masked Singer.

Mo Gilligan

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Photos

Comic Mo Gilligan has had a busy few years, breaking out on Instagram after being shared by rap celebrity Drake and shortly after getting a internet hosting slot on Channel four’s The Huge Narstie Present. He catapulted to new heights in 2019, with the launch of each The Lateish Present with Mo Gilligan and his Netflix stand-up routine subtitled Momentum. He positioned 49th on the HEARALPUBLICIST TV 100 2019.

Joe Sugg

YouTube sensation Joe Sugg got here second on 2018’s Strictly Come Dancing and returned for the latest Christmas particular the place he as soon as once more got here agonisingly near profitable once more. Maybe baking will show to be a luckier pastime?

Ovie Soko

Skilled basketball participant Ovie Soko turned a heartthrob throughout his time on ITV2’s Love Island final yr, putting third within the sequence with accomplice India Reynolds. He at present performs for the London Lions, based mostly in Stratford.

Patsy Palmer

It was only in the near past that Patsy Palmer was revealed as one of many thriller voices on ITV’s The Masked Singer, however now she’s ditching the stage for the equally chaotic Superstar Bake Off tent. She is greatest recognized for taking part in the function of Bianca on BBC One’s long-running cleaning soap EastEnders.

Carol Vorderman

In addition to her mammoth 26-year stint on Channel four sport present Countdown, Carol Vorderman has bagged presenting gigs with the Pleasure of Britain Awards and Free Girls. She additionally competed on I’m A Superstar Get Me Out of Right here in 2016 the place she positioned eighth.

The Nice Superstar Bake Off airs later this yr