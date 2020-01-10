Meet the LEGO widows! How their husbands’ obsession costs up to £20,000 and takes up half the house

Their husbands’ obsession prices as much as £20okay and takes up half the home (plus most evenings). Meet the Lego widows.

We even needed to go Lego buying on our honeymoon

Rheane Silver, 41, is a buyer adviser for an power firm. She lives with husband Dan, 33, a senior gross sales advisor and Rheane’s son in Nottingham. Dan’s Lego assortment is price £10,000.

Rheane says: ‘It takes a particular type of persistence to dwell with an Grownup Fan of Lego (AFoL).

Even on our honeymoon in Edinburgh final June, regardless of the gorgeous metropolis and delightful climate, Dan felt that one thing was lacking.

It turned out Edinburgh has no Lego retailer so he insisted we obtained a practice to Glasgow so he may spend a few of our wedding ceremony reward cash. We left a couple of hundred kilos lighter, having barely seen any of Glasgow.

Again on the condo he made me assist him construct Hogwarts Fortress by studying out the directions — I wasn’t allowed to the touch the Lego.

It wasn’t how I anticipated to spend my honeymoon.

Our little two-bedroom home is bulging with greater than 70 fashions. His satisfaction and pleasure — a 4ft lengthy Millennium Falcon — takes up the lounge. Different fashions creep in on a regular basis: an entire Harry Potter set; an 18in Batmobile, which I don’t like as a result of it’s an unpleasant form; and he’s now obtained the Ninjago Metropolis, which has almost 5,000 items and prices over £250.

I’ve stated that he wants to begin holding his fashions within the loft however he’s resisting thus far.

He spends as much as 4 hours an evening, at the very least three evenings per week, on Lego.

I’m not allowed to say he’s ‘playing’ together with his Lego, he’s ‘building’ it. When he’s not constructing it he’s watching Lego YouTube evaluations!

We’ve argued a couple of instances, because it’s not an affordable passion. He needed to go to the house of Lego in Denmark, however I’ve stated no and we’re going to Turkey as an alternative.

However there are worse issues to be hooked on.

And at the very least Christmas and birthday presents are simple.

Dan says: I by no means had a lot Lego as a child as a result of I couldn’t afford it. All my pals had higher toys. So maybe now I’ve the means, I’m having a second childhood.

It’s an escape and it helps me wind down after work. Rheane may be very understanding.

In previous relationships there have been arguments about how a lot cash I’d spent and I needed to promote some. However now I can’t appear to cease.

My assortment is price round £10,000. I’ve 72 items, 5 of that are nonetheless to construct. On Christmas Day, I spent round 14 hours engaged on fashions.

I’m not likely positive what Rheane thought; she was cooking Christmas dinner for many of the afternoon. However she’s very tolerant, and we do spend time collectively as a pair. As for getting Lego on our honeymoon, I don’t see the issue. We obtained to see a little bit of Glasgow!

He buys me mannequin flowers as a result of ‘they last longer’!

Charlotte Harwell, 44, is a youngsters’s practitioner. She lives with husband Mike, 47, an accountant and kids, Tom, 12, and Poppy, eight, in Sutton Coldfield. Mike has collected Lego for 40 years and his assortment is price £20,000.

Charlotte says: Final 12 months, Mike left three massive trunks of Lego within the kitchen for weeks. None of us may sit right down to eat and finally I snapped and advised him he needed to transfer them!

It’s not the primary time his passion has obtained on my nerves.

At one level we had a 4ft Millennium Falcon on the espresso desk. We saved bumping into it and knocking bits off.

Lately, I went away for a day and on my return extra Lego had made its method into the home. It’s reached the purpose the place I’ve agreed that after we do some work on the home later this 12 months, he can convert the storage into his very personal ‘Lego haven’. Something to cease it being scattered throughout.

Once we met 30 years in the past, I knew Mike was a Lego fan, nevertheless it definitely wasn’t the obsession it’s at present. Once we had youngsters I used to be fairly happy when the Lego was consigned to the loft.

However not too long ago he’s rediscovered it with a ardour and might spend 5 hours at a time beavering away. He’s obtained the youngsters , too.

I feel it’s an amazing passion for youngsters. However there are days after they’re all busy constructing and I feel: ‘Well, I suppose I’ll need to do one thing by myself.’

It’s not the most affordable pastime.Mike tells me if he’s making a big buy such because the £650 Falcon, however I think I don’t get the total story.

Probably the most ‘romantic’ factor he’s ever purchased me are Lego flowers. He says they last more!

Mike says: I’ve beloved Lego since I obtained my first house set aged seven. I joined the Lego membership — I nonetheless have the official certificates — and my assortment grew and grew. When the youngsters had been youthful, my Lego was ‘banished’ to the loft (Lego addicts check with this as ‘The Dark Times’). However now I’ve a set price round £20,000. In addition to the Eighties Area Lego, I’ve many Star Wars and Harry Potter fashions, and I’m constructing a set of architectural kits and sufficient trains to go round the home a couple of instances.

Charlotte is affected person however when Tom and I constructed Hogwarts it was in the home for months, so now we now have a six-week restrict. However there are worse hobbies. Lego may be very stress-free and makes use of your creativeness. I’d slightly my youngsters spent hours constructing a mannequin than watching a display.

He desires a £650 Star Wars set — I desire a mini-break

Kirsty Ibbitson, 38, is a college administrator. She lives with husband Andrew, 37, a dealer, and kids William, six, and Phoebe, two in Baildon, West Yorkshire. After a 12 months of significant accumulating, his assortment is price greater than £1,000.

Kirsty says: I’m barely responsible for Andrew’s Lego obsession. I’ve purchased him fashions for birthdays and particular events for the previous few years, like when our daughter was born two years in the past, as a result of I assumed it was a pleasant passion for him when he injured his knee and couldn’t do sport any extra. Little did I realise how a lot time I’d spend saying: ‘Andrew, come on! We’re going to be late!’ or: ‘It’s 1am, come to mattress!’ If left on his personal, he’d spend all night time constructing the newest mannequin.

Amongst them are the Sydney Opera Home, the Taj Mahal and the Homes of Parliament. It’s at all times one thing of an ordeal when a brand new field arrives. The Taj Mahal is over four,000 items and the bricks, instruction books, plastic luggage and containers meant we couldn’t use the eating desk whereas he was constructing it.

Afterwards he places them on show, however we’re doing up our four-bedroom indifferent home in the meanwhile and if he retains constructing we’ll run out of room.

It’s an costly passion — the Opera Home was over £200 — but generally he’s accomplished them in two days and I feel: ‘I’d desire a bit extra for my funding’.

Now he desires the Millennium Falcon. I’ve stated no method; It’s round £650 — the price of a weekend away! He should purchase it after we win the lottery.

Andrew is passing on his love of Lego to our son, William. He’s solely six, however he’s already finishing fashions for over-16s. So it appears like I’m set to be not solely a Lego widow however a Lego mom, too!

Andrew says: I’ve most likely spent greater than £1,000 on Lego and a number of other hundred hours on my passion. I don’t purchase a lot of containers a 12 months, only one massive buy and some smaller ones. However it’s costly and if I purchase the £650 Falcon I really need, Kirsty will say I’m not allowed to purchase any for 3 years! I’m not a member of any Lego membership — I feel it could be grounds for divorce.

I discover Lego helps me swap off. Once I come residence from work, I feel: ‘I’ll simply do 5 minutes’ and two hours later I’m nonetheless there. My favorite piece is the Taj Majal, which took 24 hours over a number of weeks.

It’s most likely the house they take up that’s the greatest challenge for Kirsty. It’s not simply the fashions, however I hold all of the containers and plastic luggage in pristine situation, too, as a result of some Lego turns into collectors’ gadgets. I would like every thing pretty much as good as new if I need to promote it in 15 years.

We’ve obtained a Lego Venus de Milo — in our bed room

Karen Wilmott, 46, is a pre-school practitioner. She lives with husband Justin, 47, and their 4 youngsters — Mia 16, Ethan, 14, Zach, 11 and Oscar Jovi, 9 — close to Tub. His Lego assortment is price roughly £10,000.

Karen says: I may sympathise after I heard about Victoria Beckham joking about her husband David spending so lengthy on his Lego. Generally after we’re speeding round or jobs want doing round the home, I’m gritting my tooth considering: ‘Really? You’re doing Lego proper now?’

The posts on our entrance porch have wanted portray for months and finally I joked that Justin may clad them in Lego so long as it obtained executed. I retracted it after I realised he was contemplating it!

I must be grateful Justin has a passion he can do at residence. However after I’m tripping over Lego figures, it’s a bit an excessive amount of. I can recognize they’re items of artwork however amongst others we now have a meerkat, a polar bear, a Venus de Milo (on the ground in our bed room!) and a reindeer’s head on the lounge wall. Our residence isn’t that massive and when it turns into too crowded I’ll insist they’re moved to our outdoors workplace. They gather a lot mud and I at all times appear to be the one cleansing them!

A Father Christmas and polar bear creation by Justin Wilmott

I just like the Lego archway Justin constructed spherical one in all our inside doorways. It was going to be one pillar however he obtained carried away — it’s a speaking level when pals go to.

Justin says: I had Lego kits as a toddler, nevertheless it wasn’t till I visited Legoland Windsor eight years in the past that I turned hooked. I studied artwork at A-level however by no means realised you may construct large buildings in Lego. I assumed: ‘I can do that!’ Karen may be very affected person. Often she’ll inform me she’s fed up however on the entire she’s supportive. I strive to not spend too many hours or make an excessive amount of of a large number, although the Venus de Milo did take round 150 hours.

Solely a handful of individuals on the planet construct giant Lego buildings like mine. I make my very own designs, just like the polar bear and the Father Christmas and now I create designs for different Lego followers to comply with; I’ve simply made a metre-high tortoise for a person in Texas.

Just a few weeks in the past I even began my very own YouTube channel, BathbricksUK. I’ve had 1,000 views already. My assortment comprises round 200,000 bricks. I’d by no means have the ability to afford it if I purchased all of them new, so I purchase them second-hand. Some bigger figures have to be price round £2,000 every

My subsequent plan is for a full-size human. It’s simply whether or not Karen will let me hold it in the home!