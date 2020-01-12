Meet the new Primrose Hill set: The young stars date each other and live in the same area of London

By Katie Hind For The Mail On Sunday

It is the chi-chi enclave of North London that turned synonymous with a very hedonistic breed of drug-taking, bed-hopping celeb.

Greater than twenty years after Primrose Hill earned its notoriety, its unique hellraisers – led by Jude Regulation and Sadie Frost – have lengthy moved on to tamer pastures as middle-age conformity takes its maintain.

However a brand new era of sizzling younger abilities has moved into the neighbourhood, and with their private lives so carefully intertwined, this leafy nook of NW3 has develop into the centre of the modern universe as soon as extra.

The brand new Primrose Hill set: A ‘luvvie-go-round’ of companions, exes and co-stars dwell in London’s NW3 postcode. This intertwined group of celebrities embody Daisy Lowe, Matt Smith, Lily James, Douglas Sales space and Claire Foy

Sophie Cookson met her 30-year-old heart-throb Stephen Campbell Moore throughout the filming of Street Joan in 2017. This was only a few months earlier than he and actress Claire Foy introduced that their four-year marriage was over

Final week, The Mail on Sunday revealed the romance between Sophie Cookson – the privately educated actress at present starring within the BBC drama The Trial Of Christine Keeler – and Stephen Campbell Moore, the ex of The Crown star Claire Foy.

But the couple’s relationship is only one part of an intensive ‘luvvie-go-round’ of companions, exes and co-stars all based mostly within the stylish postcode.

Amongst them is Ms Cookson’s shut good friend Lily James, who sprang to fame as Woman Rose in Downton Abbey.

Just some weeks in the past rumours have been circulating via the showbiz world that her boyfriend of 5 years, Matt Smith, was now concerned with Ms Foy, his co-star in The Crown.

Smith was additionally as soon as in a relationship with mannequin Daisy Lowe – whose mom Pearl Lowe was a pivotal determine within the unique Primrose Hill set, having a fling with Jude Regulation whereas her companion, Supergrass drummer Danny Goffey, slept with Sadie Frost.

Rumours have circulated that Matt Smith is concerned with Claire Foy after just lately splitting from long-term girlfriend Lily James

Then there’s the heartthrob star of Bodyguard, Richard Madden, who dated Jenna Coleman – who in flip is now dwelling with Tom Hughes, who performed Prince Albert to her Queen Victoria on TV.

However not everybody concerned on this starry social circle is essentially one of the best of pals with all of the others. Ms Coleman, for instance, is claimed to not be on talking phrases with Ophelia Lovibond, Hughes’s ex.

Smitten: Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes, each 32, play Queen Victoria and her husband Prince Albert within the ITV sequence and have been courting in actual life for the reason that interval drama started in 2016. She has beforehand been in a relationship with the Bodyguard’s Richard Madden

Whereas the brand new, largely clean-living era shun the wild events of their predecessors, they nonetheless frequent the identical pubs that have been so in style within the Cool Britannia period together with The Flask in Highgate, The Engineer in Primrose Hill, and The Spaniards Inn and The Bull And Final, each close to Hampstead Heath.

However there may be one essential distinction from the earlier era, which additionally included the likes of Kate Moss, Patsy Kensit and Ewan McGregor.

Imogen Poots and James Norton met in a play in 2017. The MacMafia actor has labored with Richard Madden, Ellie Bamber, Lily James and Sophie Cookson

Whereas the unique Primrose Hill set owned sprawling properties – akin to ‘Supernova Heights’, the £5.three million mansion Noel Gallagher bought to David Walliams in 2005 – the realm’s superheated property market signifies that immediately’s era dwell in smaller homes and even flats.

Right here, The Mail on Sunday guides you thru the intricate hyperlinks between the younger stars.