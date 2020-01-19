Meet the The Repair Shop experts

In The Restore Store, the beloved fix-em-up programme which airs weekdays on BBC1, individuals have their treasured, damaged possessions restored to full fettle by one of many sequence’ skilled specialists. However viewers have been left questioning – who precisely are The Restore Store’s specialists?

Who’re the Restore Store specialists?

The sequence has featured a lot of totally different specialists because it started in 2017, with new faces typically being introduced in to satisfy the wants of every particular case.

Jay Blades (above, far left) is The Restore Store’s presenter, and likewise an skilled in furnishings restore. He will also be seen internet hosting BBC trash-to-treasure present Cash for Nothing, and has made visitor appearances on Superstar MasterChef and Richard Osman’s Home of Video games.

Steven Fletcher (above, centre left) is likely one of the most frequently used specialists on the sequence, having appeared over 70 occasions thus far. He’s a horologist, specialising in watch and clock restore. His sister Suzie Fletcher (above, centre proper) is a leather-based skilled who focuses on equestrian objects like horse saddles.

One other of the opposite most often seen specialists is Will Kirk (above, far proper), a carpenter and cabinetmaker who’s often introduced in when a restoration entails working with wooden. Kirsten Ramsay is the feminine skilled with probably the most appearances, and specialises in ceramics.

Kirsten Ramsay, The Restore Store (BBC Photos)

For some episodes, The Restore Store must name within the providers of particularly area of interest craftspeople – similar to Roger Thomas, an accordion specialist or Richard Rigby, who specialises in vintage projectors.

Rob Butterfield, head of factual at The Restore Store’s manufacturing firm Ricochet, defined to Radio Occasions: “Lots of our enormous pool of specialists run their very own companies, however the Weald and Downland Museum [in Singleton, West Sussex], the place The Restore Store is filmed, doesn’t supply a restore service exterior the present.

“In the case of some items, there are only a handful of people in the country who have the skills to fix them, so we’re lucky to have so many of Britain’s top craftspeople involved. It can get busy at times, with as many as 12 experts working in the barn, plus the occasional appearance of a barn owl!”

The Restore Store airs weekdays on BBC One at four:30pm, and previous episodes will be watched on BBC iPlayer