Meet the voice cast of The Snail and the Whale

The touching story of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s much-loved kids’s e book The Snail and the Whale is coming to our TV screens on Christmas Day 2019.

Produced by Magic Mild Footage and airing on BBC One, this brand-new animation options the voices of Rob Brydon MBE, Sally Hawkins and Dame Diana Rigg.

Check out this who’s who of the voice solid…

Sally Hawkins performs the Snail

Who’s the Snail? A tiny sea snail with an uncommon want to see the world. She comes up with the concept of asking for transportation by utilizing her slime to jot down a message on rocks.

What else has Sally Hawkins been in? Sally Hawkins was nominated for an Oscar for her function in 2017’s The Form of Water.

Her different movie and TV credit have included Cassandra’s Dream, Blue Jasmine, Made in Dagenham, Paddington (plus its sequel), and Godzilla.

Rob Brydon performs the Whale

Who’s the Whale? Described as “a humpback whale, immensely long, Who sang to the snail a wonderful song,” the Whale arrives one evening to supply the Snail a visit world wide.

What else has Rob Brydon been in? You may additionally spot Rob Brydon this Christmas as Bryn West within the sitcom Gavin & Stacey, which is again for a festive particular. His different appearing and presenting credit embody The Journey, Marion & Geoff, Supernova, The Keith Barret Present, Would I Mislead You?, and Rob Brydon’s Yearly Retentive.

Brydon can also be a prolific voice actor for kids’s animations, starring in such options as The Freeway Rat, Zog, Early Man, Room on the Broom, Stick Man, Revolting Rhymes and The Gruffalo.

Cariad Lloyd performs the Instructor

Who’s the Instructor? She teaches on the faculty within the bay, close to the place the Whale (spoiler alert!) will get stranded on the seashore. The Snail performs a go to to her classroom to hunt assist.

What else has Cariad Lloyd been in? The actress and comic performed Megan in Peep Present, and has appeared in I Need My Spouse Again, Lee and Dean, Homicide in Successville, and Crims – in addition to panel exhibits like QI.

Cariad Lloyd can also be the host of award-winning podcast Griefcast, during which she holds conversations with friends about coping with the lack of a cherished one.

Who narrates The Snail and the Whale?

Diana Rigg is the narrator of The Snail and the Whale.

What else has Diana Rigg been in? Correctly generally known as Dame Diana Rigg, the actress – who was born in 1938 – has had an extended and spectacular profession. She has starred as Olenna Tyrell in Sport of Thrones, the Duchess of Buccleuch in Victoria, Emma Peel in The Avengers TV sequence, and in 1969 performed James Bond’s spouse Countess Teresa di Vicenzo in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.

Performing alongside her real-life daughter Rachael Stirling, she additionally visitor starred in Physician Who episode The Crimson Horror as Mrs Gillyflower.

Who performs the kids and the opposite creatures?

The opposite snails are performed by Arnold Brown and Emma Tate, whereas Max Lang (co-adapter and co-director) voices the fish.

The schoolchildren are voiced by William Barber, David Cummings, Charlotte Davis-Black, Emmy Dowers and Mia Wilks.