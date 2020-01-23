Meet the woman who brings thousands together to count L.A.’s homeless population

The hand-drawn thermometer on the wall had simply jumped to 7,100, assuring everybody within the command heart that this yr’s homeless rely would have sufficient volunteers. However for Clementina Verjan, accountable for each rely because the Los Angeles Homeless Providers Authority started conducting them in 2005, that didn’t imply all was nicely.

She knew it will be subsequent to not possible to unfold that many individuals throughout Los Angeles County in a good method. Some places would have too many volunteers and a few would have too few.

“We never have a shortage of volunteers for skid row,” she stated Tuesday.

So, on the primary day of the federally mandated point-in-time rely of the homeless inhabitants, Verjan was in her workplace downtown, scanning a pc readout of 163 deployment facilities in church buildings, parks and neighborhood facilities. It didn’t take lengthy to discover a location that wanted assist.

Solely 12 volunteers had signed as much as cowl Avocado Heights within the heart of the San Gabriel Valley. Seventy have been wanted. So about 6:30, Verjan slipped on her LAHSA jacket and headed to her automobile to do what she has achieved for years — rely homeless folks.

Verjan, 47, joined the homeless companies company in 1999 to organize a grant software to the U.S. Division of Housing and City Growth. When HUD required homelessness businesses to begin documenting the variety of folks they have been serving, she was given the extra position of serving to manage what turned L.A.’s first point-in-time rely.

It was 15 years in the past when 250 paid employees and 750 volunteers scoured a pattern of the county’s census tracts. Verjan had retained a consulting agency to design a counting methodology appropriate for the sprawl of Los Angeles.

The tactic developed then, sending folks to visually survey sampled census tracts, stays the inspiration for LAHSA’s now-annual rely.

What’s modified over time is the volunteer power — so giant now that it is ready to cowl each avenue within the county aside from the cities of Pasadena, Glendale and Lengthy Seaside, which conduct their very own counts. Every year, extra cities, quasi-governmental homeless coalitions, councils of presidency and church teams be part of the trouble.

For some, the motivation is self-interest: metropolis leaders who complain that the rely was too excessive or too low, and wish to make it higher.

Verjan now oversees a workers of 14. They put together, partly, by assembling clipboards and maps for greater than 2,100 census tracts.

Clementina Verjan, left, prepares with volunteer Lisa Flores and group chief Gabriella Gomez for the primary night time of the homeless inhabitants rely. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Occasions)

Many have criticized the methodology, which is at greatest an approximation as a result of it entails a statistical adjustment of inherently subjective observations from evenly skilled volunteers. Nevertheless it has change into a significant civic occasion, bringing folks throughout the county collectively in a single function.

Volunteers, together with those that have been homeless, recruit others to hitch them as much as the final minute. A web site permits volunteers to register and select the neighborhood they’d prefer to cowl.

Verjan believes the expertise of individuals working facet by facet with neighbors and neighborhood leaders has enhanced consciousness of the issue of homelessness.

“If they can share that experience about what it means to do the count, they can have that discussion with individuals who have a different train of thought about what homelessness looks like,” she stated.

On Tuesday, Verjan arrived at San Angelo Park in Avocado Heights shortly earlier than coordinator Gabriela Gomez started handing out clipboards to a dozen volunteers. Every clipboard coated a census tract. With 29 tracts, the volunteers cut up into groups of two, as an alternative of the beneficial three to 4, and every had extra floor to cowl.

Verjan teamed up with Lisa Flores, an administrative assistant with Dunn-Edwards who selected to drive, leaving Verjan because the navigator and counter.

On the maps of their 5 census tracts, streets appeared logical. However at night time, in an unknown neighborhood, driving out and in of darkish cul-de-sacs, beneath freeways and backwards and forwards on business streets, the logic faltered.

A number of instances, Flores stopped the automobile to learn a vacation spot into her telephone and discovered she wanted to make a U-turn.

Clementina Verjan, left, navigates for Lisa Flores as they survey Hacienda Heights and La Puente in the course of the rely of L.A.’s homeless inhabitants. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Occasions)

Within the unincorporated space simply east of the San Gabriel River, neighborhoods shortly transitioned from center class to working class. Few folks have been out on the darkened again streets. However there have been many RVs and some beat-up cars.

The problem was deciding which of them have been owned by the individuals who lived within the close by homes and which of them have been being lived in.

Verjan, a veteran at point-in-time counts, made fast choices on most.

“Nope, nope, nope,” she stated as Flores moved slowly down every avenue. They stopped to debate a number of RVs. Had been they outdated and broken? Had been the home windows coated on the within? Had been they parked the place they’d appeal to little consideration?

Every obtained a thumbs-up or thumbs-down.

Verjan and Flores, the final group in, returned to San Angelo Park about 11:30 p.m. Their numbers weren’t excessive: half a dozen RVs, three people and some buying carts. However they’d coated each avenue of their 5 census tracts.

On Wednesday, the sample would repeat, someplace on the Westside.