Meet the woman who will reshape your body and it’s only going to take up 7 minutes of your time

Private coach Lucy Wyndham-Learn is a number one health influencer with over a million YouTube subscribers following her massively in style sequence of seven-minute on-line exercise movies. Her seventh ebook, 7-Minute Physique Plan: Fast Exercises & Easy Recipes for Actual Leads to 7 Days, has simply been printed.

Behind her success, although, lies a story of heartbreaking tragedy – when Lucy was 21 her fiancé Mike was killed in a horrific accident. Immediately, the life they’d deliberate collectively since turning into teenage sweethearts was destroyed. It was, Lucy says, train that helped her cope together with her grief and gave her the dedication to forge a brand new future, despite the fact that she wasn’t naturally sporty. ‘I used to dread PE at school. I was shy, clumsy, and the girls who bullied me were typically the most popular, so they would choose the teams. I was always left until last, giving one team no choice but to pick me,’ says Lucy, 48, who’s single and lives in Surrey.

It wasn’t solely on the sports activities discipline that Lucy suffered. ‘On a school trip to France when I was a teenager, two girls called everyone into the dormitory we were staying in. One held my arms and the other punched me in the face. When I got home, I confided in my mum, who took me to hospital where I discovered my nose had been broken. ‘It was a terrible thing to go through, but it sowed the seeds of me wanting to become someone strong who could protect herself.’

When she was 18, Lucy determined to hitch the Military. ‘I don’t come from a navy household – my mum is an artist, my dad a people singer, in order that they had been shocked,’ says Lucy, whose solely expertise of Military life had been a number of cadet camps whereas at college. ‘However, once I explained that I had an overwhelming need to challenge myself and stop being a target for bullies, they were very supportive, but there were plenty of people who said I wouldn’t be capable to deal with navy life. I wished to show them unsuitable.’

Lucy admits that on the time she was removed from the height bodily situation she’s in right this moment. ‘I was a size 12-14, I wasn’t toned, and didn’t have the energy my physique has now. I knew I’d should cross a health take a look at to get into the Military so I started getting up early daily, strolling then working, slowly rising my stamina.’

In 1990, Lucy’s Military profession started with 12 weeks of boot camp at Aldershot, Hampshire, the place she was then stationed and skilled as a dental nurse. A yr earlier than, her fiancé Mike had additionally joined the Military. The pair had met when she was 15 and he’d proposed on her 18th birthday, not lengthy earlier than she signed as much as the navy.

‘We were in separate barracks and he was often posted overseas, while my training meant I stayed at Aldershot. Even though we couldn’t see one another commonly, we wrote continuously.’

Lucy admits her first two years within the Military had been difficult. ‘As one of just a couple of female soldiers at my barracks I felt I had to work harder to prove myself. However, whatever I did was never good enough for some officers. It was frustrating because I was giving it my all.’

Military life additionally noticed Lucy’s health develop and her physique change. ‘We ran every day then did press-ups and burpees [a mix of squats and planks]. I also worked out in my barracks bedroom, developing body-weight exercises I didn’t want gear for. In addition to bodily fitter, I grew mentally stronger, too. I’d grow to be that girl I’d dreamed of being as a young person.’

Then, in August 1992, Lucy’s life modified for ever. ‘I was woken at 3am by a corporal telling me I had to get up immediately. I followed him, sick with fear – I knew whatever had happened wasn’t going to be excellent news.’

Lucy was informed Mike had died at his barracks in Belfast. A recreation of Russian roulette with one other soldier – inserting a gun in each other’s mouths – had gone unsuitable, and he’d been shot at point-blank vary. He was 22 and as a result of depart the Military simply two months later.

‘He was the love of my life,’ says Lucy. ‘I still have all his letters, including the last he wrote, which arrived shortly after he died. To this day I’ve by no means been capable of learn it. When our Military careers completed, Mike was going to coach as a firefighter, I’d be a dental nurse, and we’d get married – we thought we had life all labored out. His loss of life left me in a deep state of shock – I couldn’t comprehend he was gone.’

After two weeks of compassionate depart, Lucy returned to work. ‘To be back in such a harsh, emotionally cold place was very hard. It was one of the loneliest times of my life as I was expected to just get on with it,’ she says.

Along with her grief nonetheless so uncooked, Lucy once more turned a goal for bullies. This time, her tormentors had been senior colleagues. ‘On my first day back I was given Mike’s dental data and informed, “These belong to a deceased soldier; you need to deal with the admin.” The officer knew they had been my fiancé’s. It was deliberate cruelty. There was zero recognition of what I’d been by means of – it went past a stiff-upper-lip mentality,’ says Lucy.

It was then Lucy actually threw herself into train. ‘I’d run for miles, and earlier than anybody was doing HIIT [high-intensity interval training], I used to be creating my very own routines in my barracks room. Train turned a launch, serving to to elevate the unhappiness that enveloped me. I slept higher, it gave me a spotlight and it was time alone to come back to phrases with what had occurred.’

In 1994, Lucy determined to depart the navy. ‘Army life was a constant reminder of Mike and I needed to get out and start over again,’ she says. ‘By now, having experienced the healing and motivating power of exercise, I was in love with fitness and wanted to show others that its benefits go way beyond having a six-pack.’

After qualifying as a private health coach and dealing in gyms, increase her shopper base, Lucy started sharing exercise movies – which she filmed herself in her flat – on YouTube. ‘It seemed the perfect way to reach people who felt exercise wasn’t for them, both as a result of they couldn’t afford the health club, had been ashamed of their physique or just didn’t have the time. My movies made train accessible, one thing I’d at all times been captivated with.’

Considered one of Lucy’s movies, 7 Minute Exercise To Lose Stomach Fats, has racked up over 46 million views, making it YouTube’s most-liked health video. ‘The irony that I used to be picked last for games isn’t wasted on me!’ laughs Lucy, whose on-line followers use the hashtag #lucyssquad.

‘I love the community that’s sprung up on-line, who do my exercises and join with one another. There’s everybody from a grandmother within the Australian outback to new mums within the UK. And my focus is at all times on maximising your time – everybody can discover seven minutes within the day.’

Lucy could also be flying excessive, however she has by no means forgotten the tragedy behind her success. ‘I’ve confronted so many hurdles and challenges, instances once I wished to stroll away, however I at all times felt Mike with me, urging me on,’ she says.

‘Exercise was a bridge for me. Without it I might never have escaped the darkness after his death. It took me to a new chapter, and I know Mike would be proud.’

Can you actually get match in 7 minutes?

Lucy says sure! Listed here are two of her handiest routines



When my 7-minute Lose Stomach Fats exercise video went viral on YouTube in 2018, one factor that didn’t shock me was the suggestions: ‘I can’t imagine this works!’ mentioned viewers. You is perhaps considering the identical – many individuals really feel that the longer they spend figuring out, the more practical it will likely be. However depth is essential to getting outcomes, not length.

Conventional exercises deal with remoted strikes, reminiscent of a plank or squat, and, though they work sure muscular tissues, they don’t have interaction many – nor do they put the physique by means of its fullest vary of movement to attain a full calorie-burning impact.

My 7-minute exercises use a particular mixture of cardio-toning strikes and multi-compound and multi-directional workouts, in order that they have interaction a whole bunch of muscular tissues in a single transfer. Even higher, they assist to induce an impact generally known as EPOC (extra post-oxygen consumption), so you may naturally improve your calorie burn for hours after the exercise. It’s because your physique remains to be working laborious to rebalance its hormones, restock its gasoline shops, quiet down and return to its regular state.

Quick exercises are additionally extra doable. They’re simple to squeeze into your life, so that you usually tend to stick with them. My philosophy is maintain it easy, make it simple. Everybody can discover seven minutes inside their day, together with you – belief me.

Earlier than you begin…

March on the spot for 30 seconds to heat up.

Every exercise has seven completely different strikes.

Do every one, flat out for those who can, within the order proven, for one minute.

On the 40-second mark every transfer will begin to really feel difficult. Maintain going: it’s these final 20 seconds the place the magic occurs.

You need to really feel a bit out of breath – so it could be laborious, for instance, to carry a full dialog. That is the fat-burning zone.

When you’ve completed, bear in mind to stretch.

Cardio-boost and sculpt seated exercise

That is an edited extract from Lucy’s new ebook 7-Minute Physique Plan: Fast Exercises & Easy Recipes for Actual Leads to 7 Days (DK, £16.99). To order a replica for £13.59 with free P&P till 5 January, name 01603 648155 or go to mailshop.co.uk . ©Lucy Wyndham-Learn 2019. Illustrations: Lizzy Thomas