Meet the women who insist true love really is written in the stars

Not solely was her associate, who she had been with for seven contented years, probably the most enticing males she had ever dated, he had a profitable profession and was humorous, loyal and attentive.

So when Ashvinder Bhamra’s long-term boyfriend dropped down on one knee, ring in hand, you’d think about the then 26-year-old didn’t hesitate in answering within the affirmative.

Not fairly. As an alternative, she requested him for his exact time of start — and promptly went to talk to an astrologer.

Why? Ashvinder is one among an growing variety of ladies who make all selections about their love lives based mostly on astrological steering — and he or she says she was unable to answer his proposal with out consulting the celebrities first.

‘Yes, we loved each other,’ says the now 41-year-old Ashvinder, from Ealing, West London. ‘But deep down there was something niggling me about our relationship.’

Her chosen astrologer in contrast her and her associate’s start charts — a diagram exhibiting the place all of the planets have been on the actual second of somebody’s start. That is extra detailed than a star signal, which solely displays the place the solar was on the time of start.

The reply was unequivocal. By no means thoughts all these years collectively — the astrologer mentioned Ashvinder ought to refuse his proposal, as a result of their start charts have been fully incompatible.

As quickly as her astrologer gave her verdict, Ashvinder, a advertising and marketing government, knew she was proper.

‘I’m a Leo and he’s a Taurus — a match famously recognized for fiery arguments,’ she says.

‘Our arguments were workable at that point, but when the astrologer explained it would get worse, I decided I didn’t need to go down this path. All the pieces she mentioned made sense.’

When it got here to rejecting her associate, she didn’t reveal that astrology had performed an element in her resolution, however she did inform her household how she had made up her thoughts.

‘They supported my resolution, however thought I used to be mad for being so obsessive about astrology. My sisters known as it mumbo-jumbo, whereas my dad, an engineer, joked about witchcraft.

‘However my grandmother believed in astrology. And I’ve all the time accepted the concept of getting blind religion.

‘As for the future, well, I’m relationship now and discover myself subtly looking for out when my dates have been born.

‘I’d like to get married and have infants, however I completely consider I made the fitting alternative in saying no to my ex.

‘My start chart says I’ll have three alternatives. I’ve already had two — he was the primary, then there was one other man who was untrustworthy, and now I’m ready for my third probability.

‘I won’t hesitate to seek the advice of an astrologer once more if it will get severe with somebody.’

We might dwell in an more and more sceptical society, however astrology is flourishing. Celebrities from actress Cameron Diaz to singer Britney Spears admit to utilizing astrology of their on a regular basis lives.

The business is now value an estimated £1.eight billion worldwide, with a rising variety of apps and web sites devoted to horoscopes.

Astrology is maybe most prized by these looking for romantic assist. Relationship websites more and more enable customers to think about star indicators earlier than making a match.

As an example, Match.com permits folks to state their star indicators, whereas on common relationship app Bumble, the filter mostly used to search out matches is one based mostly on star signal compatibility.

‘Assigning filters like your star sign in your profile increases your chances of matching by 55 per cent,’ explains Louise Troen, Bumble’s vp of worldwide advertising and marketing, who believes utilizing star indicators to search out love can ‘create deeper and more meaningful connections’.

Some apps even transcend mere star indicators, resembling Co-Star, which reveals simply how suitable you might be with pals and lovers based mostly on detailed start charts.

And discovering love has by no means been extra advanced, regardless of the panoply of the way to ‘connect’ on-line. In any case, how do we actually know if Mr Proper is lurking behind that posed profile image?

So it’s little marvel, maybe, that ladies are turning to the skies for help.

The Mail’s astrologer Oscar Cainer, nevertheless, believes utilizing somebody’s star signal or start chart as a motive to finish or keep away from a relationship isn’t advisable.

‘Astrology is an extremely useful tool for looking at the positives as well as the challenges that may be thrown up in a love match, but I’d be the primary particular person to warning towards dismissing a relationship based mostly purely on a mixture of star indicators,’ he says.

‘Astrology ought to as a substitute be used as a device to beat any potential points, quite than as a motive to shrink back from risking heartache.

‘Because it requires bravery to place your self on the market and belief another person together with your emotions, each relationship is of venture. Astrology doesn’t lengthen, or shorten, the percentages, it merely helps us to know the principles of the sport, and teaches us some methods we are able to use to win it.’

Nonetheless, Anna Monich, a Capricorn and an inside designer from Battersea, South West London, has a blanket ban on relationship males who’re Geminis. Certainly, the 34-year-old blames her divorce on her ex-husband being a Gemini.

‘I married my first love when I was 20,’ she says. ‘He was six years older than me and labored in IT, whereas I used to be finding out enterprise.

‘We had a pleasant life collectively; he was my greatest pal, and actually caring and beautiful. However the sexual chemistry died off in a short time.

‘I realised he wasn’t for me. We separated on good phrases after three years.’

It was solely when Anna started to review astrology that she found what she claims was the foundation explanation for her marriage failing.

‘I checked out a report on my compatibility with different indicators, and one of many first issues it mentioned about Gemini was “most likely to end in divorce”.

‘It defined that whereas I would get on very nicely with a Gemini and have rather a lot in widespread with them, we received’t essentially have a powerful romantic or sexual connection.

‘Since then, I’ve averted beginning something with a Gemini as a result of I don’t intend to get divorced once more. A male pal who’s a Gemini requested me out, however I defined it could by no means work due to our star indicators.’

However whereas Geminis are actually out, Anna has discovered she has an intense sexual spark with males who’re Pisces.

‘I tend to ask men their star signs quite early on, and more often than not, find I connect with Pisces. This year it dawned on me that, since my divorce, my two most significant relationships have been with Pisces and I’ve dated 4 others.

‘I went to see astrologer Francesca Oddie to discuss it, and she helped me realise that it’s as a result of I’ve Venus in Pisces in my start chart, which implies I communicate the identical sexual love language as a Pisces.’

That doesn’t imply to say Pisces males are for retains, nevertheless, as Anna admits, ‘Whereas a Pisces stimulates me, they will additionally disappoint me.

‘They’re unpredictable with their feelings and, as a Capricorn, I’d really do higher with a Taurus.

‘I’m about to show 35, and actually consider astrology will help me discover the fitting particular person.’

In the meantime, Stacie Davies, a 34-year-old Leo, makes use of astrology quite like a starry marriage steering service, and insists it’s helped her deepen her connection to her fiance, Russell, an airline pilot, who can also be a Leo.

It’s been a protracted highway to like for the pair, who met ten years in the past by means of mutual pals.

‘Back then, Russell was married and I was dating the man I went on to marry,’ says Stacie, a specialist midwife, who lives in West Sussex. ‘We stayed in touch in a purely platonic way, and if you’d instructed me we’d find yourself getting married, I’d have laughed.

‘But, eventually, both our marriages ended in divorce. Our situations were so similar that we got in touch and ended up falling for each other two years ago.’

Regardless of these twists and turns, their union was, it appears, all too predictable, in line with Stacie.

‘We prefer to say the celebrities aligned for us. Once I went to see an astrologer this yr, she checked out our mixed charts and confirmed that across the time our marriages ended and we obtained collectively, we have been each experiencing some robust facets of Pluto, which is all about demise and rebirth. I really feel our relationship is written within the stars.

‘Russell and I’ve Aries moons,’ she says. ‘I think it’s why we perceive one another so nicely.’ Moon indicators point out what a part of the zodiac the moon was in if you have been born, and are supposed to signify your emotional aspect.

‘But our rising signs (the zodiac sign that was on the Eastern horizon when you were born, which apparently indicates how you come across to the external world) are quite different. I’m a Capricorn whereas Russell is a Scorpio, which implies we are able to have contrasting communication kinds.

‘Figuring out the place now we have our planets is so useful; it permits us to be extra understanding and affected person with one another.

‘It’s actually helped me with communication, as a result of I are usually fierier on the subject of arguments, whereas he’s extra emotional. So it helps me to have extra empathy for him.’

And what does Russell make of all of it?

‘He isn’t as into astrology as I’m,’ confesses Stacie. ‘Generally he seems to be at me as if to say, “What are you talking about?” However he doesn’t totally disregard it.

‘One of the most important things for me has been to see that Saturn features quite a lot in our charts, which is quite a positive sign for long-lasting relationships. If I knew what I know now, I wouldn’t have married my ex.’

Apparently, it’s turning into extra widespread for folks to have a deep astrological information, like Stacie.

Extra ladies usually are not simply counting on their conventional star signal, however are additionally looking for expansive astrological readings to help their love lives, fuelled by the rising variety of astrological communities on-line — from YouTube astrologers to specialist bloggers.

Sophie McDonald, a 29-year-old Aquarius, and a educating assistant from Surrey, is one girl who has discovered romance simpler to navigate because of in-depth astrological evaluation.

‘When I found out my now husband Tom, 32, a project leader who works for Sky TV, was a Capricorn — something I asked on our first date in 2014 — I had my doubts. Our compatibility wasn’t dangerous, however it wasn’t the most effective, both.

‘However, I carried on dating him, and it’s made me the happiest I’ve ever been.

‘He’s steady, hard-working, organised and grounded. I could be away with the fairies and he brings me again all the way down to earth.

‘But it’s solely after I had my start chart achieved final yr that I realised Capricorns like Tom have been the right match for me.

‘I noticed that I’ve various Capricorn in my chart, which explains why we work so nicely collectively. We married this yr.

‘However he’s not all the time in contact along with his emotions, and with my rising register Most cancers, I carry that aspect out of him.’

For Trudy Carruthers, a 49-year-old nurse from Newcastle, and a Cancerian, astrology has helped her come to phrases with the top of her 14-year marriage.

She insists it’s taught her a large number of classes she’ll use in her future love life. ‘I met my ex-husband when I was 25, and we had our now 17-year-old son Ryan together,’ says Trudy. ‘We divorced seven years ago — and I couldn’t be happier. My shallowness was so low after I was with him.’

Trudy notes, ‘In the last six years or so, I’ve obtained into astrology, and I now perceive why we didn’t work. I’m a Cancerian, which is kind of a delicate, caring signal, whereas he’s a Sagittarian.

‘It’s not a suitable match — one thing I’d seen first-hand with my mother and father, who additionally fought rather a lot. My dad is Cancerian and we obtained on nicely, as we’re each fairly calm, whereas my mum is a Leo, who shortly jumps off the deep finish.

‘It’s a sample I now recognise with my ex-husband, but in addition with my second most severe relationship. He was a Leo I met in a neighborhood bar after I was 42 and newly single. We had sturdy chemistry and a connection, but in addition argued rather a lot. In the long run, we break up up after a yr.’

‘Now I’ve realised he was a hearth signal like my ex-husband, all of it is smart to me,’ she says. Every signal is regarded as related to one of many 4 parts — Aries, Leo and Sagittarius are hearth indicators.

‘Even though things were really fiery and passionate, I didn’t really feel I may totally be myself with both of them, so now I don’t need hearth indicators. I’m staying nicely clear,’ says Trudy.

‘Instead, I’d a lot quite be with a water signal — Most cancers, Scorpio or Pisces. My son, fortunately, is a Scorpio and now we have a terrific relationship.

‘I’d love to finish up with a Cancerian like myself; a person who enhances my life quite than takes away from it.

‘As much as I’d prefer to have one other romantic relationship, star indicators will certainly come into it.’