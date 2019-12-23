Meet To Honour Chicago Shooting Victim Ends With 13 Wounded In Shooting

Chicago:

13 folks had been wounded in a capturing at a celebration on Chicago’s south facet meant to honour the sufferer of an earlier capturing, police stated, including that they’ve taken into custody two folks they think about of curiosity to the investigation.

It was the newest in a string in violent crimes in Chicago, the place the variety of murders reported yearly stays larger than the mixed determine from New York and Los Angeles, two a lot bigger cities.

The victims ranged in age from 16 to 48, and 12 had been in native hospitals on Sunday, hours after police responded on the scene at round 12:30 am native time, in keeping with a police assertion.

4 of the victims, together with a 16-year-old male, had been critically wounded on Sunday afternoon after struggling gunshot wounds to the chest or decrease again.

The police assertion stated one of many folks of curiosity, a 25-year-old male, was additionally a sufferer within the capturing.

Police didn’t instantly reply to a request for additional particulars.

“This party was given in the memorial of a subject that was slain in April,” stated Chicago Police Chief of Patrol Fred Waller. “We’re still developing details as far as that goes,” he stated.

Town is within the midst of a seek for a brand new everlasting police superintendent, after Mayor Lori Lightfoot fired Eddie Johnson weeks earlier than he was attributable to retire, accusing him of mendacity to her over an October incident the place patrol officers discovered him asleep in his automobile.

