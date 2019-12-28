Meet Todrick Hall, the new dance captain on The Greatest Dancer series two

Having stormed onto our screens for the primary time final yr, The Biggest Dancer is again for its second season.

The newest sequence welcomes just a few tweaks and modifications from the unique set-up, with a format change, in addition to two new faces becoming a member of the present.

Whereas Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard is now sat behind the desk at reception – choreographer Todrick Corridor is now becoming a member of Cheryl, Oti Mabuse and Matthew Morrison as a model new dance captain – who is ready to be an actual contender to take the entire sequence…

Right here’s every thing you must learn about Todrick Corridor…

Who’s Todrick Corridor? Age, Twitter and Instagram

Age: 34

Twitter: @todrick

Instagram: @todrick

Job: Singer, choreographer and YouTube star

When was Todrick Corridor on American Idol?

Whereas Todrick could also be finest recognized for his dancing now (he has been doing jazz, ballet and faucet since he was 9 years previous), he first stormed onto our screens as a singer on the ninth sequence of American Idol in 2009. After singing his personal unique track to the judges, which included The Biggest Dancer producer Simon Cowell, he stormed by way of to the semi-finals earlier than being eradicated.

What different exhibits has Todrick Corridor starred in?

Because it seems, American Idol was simply the beginning for Todrick, who has now gone on to function because the RuPaul’s Drag Race choreographer since sequence 16.

He landed his very personal documentary sequence, Todrick, on MTV in 2014, which adopted the star as he went about his daily life, and had a visitor function in in style cartoon Bob’s Burgers.

Away from TV, Corridor is a profitable YouTube star, the place he posted his unique songs. He starred in his personal net sequence, Pop Star Excessive, and has since starred in Broadway present Kinky Boots.

Which celebrities have labored with Todrick Corridor?

RuPaul, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and Beyonce have all labored alongside Todrick – so his dance squad are all in good palms for sequence two…

What has Todrick Corridor mentioned about The Biggest Dancer?

Corridor is greater than able to sink his tooth into the present.

“As a performer who has danced my whole life and been a contestant on a reality competition show, it’s wild to see my career come full circle this way,” Corridor mentioned.

“I’m looking forward to working with the upcoming talent and to join the BBC family for the second season of a show that has proven to be a huge, smashing success.”

The Biggest Dancer launches in January 2020