Meet Todrick Hall, the new dance captain on The Greatest Dancer series two

Having stormed onto our screens for the primary time final yr, The Best Dancer is again for its second season.

The most recent sequence welcomes just a few tweaks and adjustments from the unique set-up, with a format change, in addition to two new faces becoming a member of the present.

Whereas Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard is now sat behind the desk at reception – choreographer Todrick Corridor is now becoming a member of Cheryl, Oti Mabuse and Matthew Morrison as a model new dance captain – who is ready to be an actual contender to take the entire sequence…

Right here’s every thing you must find out about Todrick Corridor…

Who’s Todrick Corridor? Age, Twitter and Instagram

Age: 34

Twitter: @todrick

Instagram: @todrick

Job: Singer, choreographer and YouTube star

When was Todrick Corridor on American Idol?

Whereas Todrick could also be finest identified for his dancing now (he has been doing jazz, ballet and faucet since he was 9 years outdated), he first stormed onto our screens as a singer on the ninth sequence of American Idol in 2009. After singing his personal authentic music to the judges, which included The Best Dancer producer Simon Cowell, he stormed by way of to the semi-finals earlier than being eradicated.

What different exhibits has Todrick Corridor starred in?

Because it seems, American Idol was simply the beginning for Todrick, who has now gone on to characteristic because the RuPaul’s Drag Race choreographer since sequence 16.

He landed his very personal documentary sequence, Todrick, on MTV in 2014, which adopted the star as he went about his each day life, and had a visitor position in well-liked cartoon Bob’s Burgers.

Away from TV, Corridor is a profitable YouTube star, the place he posted his authentic songs. He starred in his personal net sequence, Pop Star Excessive, and has since starred in Broadway present Kinky Boots.

Which celebrities have labored with Todrick Corridor?

RuPaul, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and Beyonce have all labored alongside Todrick – so his dance squad are all in good arms for sequence two…

What has Todrick Corridor stated about The Best Dancer?

Corridor is greater than able to sink his tooth into the present.

“As a performer who has danced my whole life and been a contestant on a reality competition show, it’s wild to see my career come full circle this way,” Corridor stated.

“I’m looking forward to working with the upcoming talent and to join the BBC family for the second season of a show that has proven to be a huge, smashing success.”

The Best Dancer launches in January 2020