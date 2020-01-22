Meet ‘Vyommitra’, ISRO’s Robot Which Will Travel To Space

ISRO chief Ok Sivan mentioned Vyommitra will simulate human features.

Bengaluru:

Area company ISRO has unveiled a robotic which is able to journey to house as a part of its unmanned house mission to be launched this 12 months as a prelude to the manned Gaganyaan mission. The half-humanoid robotic, named ‘Vyom Mitra’ or a good friend within the sky, is able to conversing with astronauts, recognising them, and responding to their queries.

“In the run up to the first Human Space Mission by India at ISRO… Vyom Mitra, the humanoid for Gaganyaan unveiled. This prototype of humanoid will go as trial before Gaganyaan goes with Astronauts,” Union Minister Jitendra Singh knowledgeable on Twitter.

"Vyommitra, the humanoid for #Gaganyaan unveiled. This prototype of humanoid will go as trial earlier than Gaganyaan goes with Astronauts."

Vyom Mitra was the centre of attraction on the inaugural session of the “Human Spaceflight and Exploration – Present Challenges and Future Trends” seminar on Wednesday in Bengaluru, information company PTI reported.

“Hello everyone. I am Vyom Mitra, the prototype of the half-humanoid, been made for the first unmanned Gaganyaan mission,” the robotic mentioned whereas introducing itself.

Monitoring module parameters, alerting astronauts and performing life assist operations are amongst many features it’s able to doing.

ISRO chief Ok Sivan mentioned Vyom Mitra will simulate human features.

“It will be simulating exactly the human functions there (in space). It will check whether the system is right. This will be very useful to simulate, as if a human is flying,” ISRO chairman Ok Sivan was quoted by information company PTI as saying.

ISRO will ship two unmanned missions earlier than the Ganganyaan mission. It would monitor how the human system will behave within the setting management life assist system.

4 Indian Air Power pilots have been shortlisted for the manned mission. They’re at present present process an 11-month coaching programme in Russia.

