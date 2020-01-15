Meet Winter Love Island 2020 contestants Eve and Jess Gale, the twins with the “ultimate girl code”

It’s lastly again – Love Island has arrived for its sixth collection, the primary of which to be broadcast in January.

Eve and Jess Gale are twins taking over the brand new South African villa collectively, who insist that they’ll be looking for one another the entire time.

They’ve labored as VIP hostesses at occasions world wide, with Eve as soon as catching the attention of American rapper Tyga, also called Kylie Jenner’s ex, who requested her to fulfill up with him.

And Jess and Eve are greater than able to fire up some hassle within the villa, with their arrival greater than ruffling a couple of feathers.

Discover out who’s becoming a member of the twins with our Love Island 2020 contestants checklist.

Eve and Jess Gale – Key Information Age: 20 Job: College students and VIP hostesses In three phrases:



Jess – “Kind, fun and spontaneous”



Eve – “Fun, confident and friendly” Instagram: @jessicarosegale / @evegale Coupled up with: Jess – Mike Eve – Callum

What are Eve and Jess on the lookout for in a companion?

Jess: “Someone who is confident, not cocky. Self- assured, kind and respectful and on the same intelligence level as me.” Eve: “I want someone who is fun and confident, not shy. Quite ‘alpha male’. And I’d like a guy who is switched on.” Each say that their movie star crush is British heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua. Will Eve and Jess struggle over boys? Jess: “We’ve got so much respect for each other we’re not going to argue over a boy!” Eve: “Boys often say, ‘Right, I fancy you both – which one of you wants me?’ Some boys will be messaging me and Jessica at the same time, I don’t think they think we talk.” Jess: “For every single girl, whether you know them or not, be kind, considerate and understanding. For your closest friends it’s stepped up. And with Eve it’s stepped up even more by 1000%. If there’s a guy that’s upset Eve, he is cancelled in my books.” Eve: “With Jess, I have the ultimate girl code. If someone upset her I’d never speak to them again. In the villa, I won’t be snake-y towards a girl, but if I like a guy I would say.” Nonetheless, that’s to not say Jess and Eve might find yourself arguing over a man, because the pair informed HEARALPUBLICIST that they do have “the same taste in men.”

What are Eve and Jess’ flip offs?

Jess: “If a guy comes across as insecure, it’s a massive turn off.” Eve: “If they’re a f**k boy, disrespectful and talking to everyone when they’re out.”

What are their worst habits?

Jess: “Being late – it’s such a problem.” Eve: “Sleeping in and missing my alarm.”

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January and continues weeknights and Sundays.