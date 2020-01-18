Meet Winter Love Island 2020 contestants Eve and Jess Gale, the twins with the “ultimate girl code”

Jess: “Someone who is confident, not cocky. Self- assured, kind and respectful and on the same intelligence level as me.”

Eve: “I want someone who is fun and confident, not shy. Quite ‘alpha male’. And I’d like a guy who is switched on.”

Each say that their movie star crush is British heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua.

What occurred to Eve?

Eve Gale has been dumped from Love Island. The coed was eradicated following day six’s recoupling – in fairly dramatic vogue. With the blokes having the ability to a woman to pair up with, Nas – the final boy to choose – needed to resolve to save lots of both Jess or Eve.

“I’ve got to know both Jess and Eve very well over the past week,” he stated when saying his selection. “However, I would like to couple up with this girl as I’ve spent slightly more time with her and got to know her a bit more. The girl I would like to couple up with is…Jess.”