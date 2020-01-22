Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection trailer

Skip to content material
My Nintendo Information
Nintendo Information
Nintendo Swap
By My Nintendo Information Admin
1 Remark on Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Assortment trailer
Now we have not received lengthy to go now till Capcom unleashes Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Assortment on the Nintendo Swap. Final night time the corporate dropped a brand new trailer for the should have assortment which incorporates Mega Man Zero, Mega Man Zero 2, Mega Man Zero three, Mega Man Zero four, Mega Man ZX, and Mega Man ZX Creation. You will get your fingers on the sport on 25th February.
Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...
One remark
Wait I assumed that was popping out this month
LikeLike
Reply