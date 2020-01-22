News

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection trailer

January 22, 2020
2 Min Read

Skip to content material

My Nintendo Information

Nintendo Information

Nintendo Change

My Nintendo News Admin

By My Nintendo Information Admin

Go away a Remark on Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Assortment trailer

We now have not acquired lengthy to go now till Capcom unleashes Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Assortment on the Nintendo Change. Final night time the corporate dropped a brand new trailer for the will need to have assortment which incorporates Mega Man Zero, Mega Man Zero 2, Mega Man Zero three, Mega Man Zero four, Mega Man ZX, and Mega Man ZX Creation. You may get your palms on the sport on 25th February.

Uncover how Biometals energy up your skills in Mega Man Zero / ZX Legacy Assortment. The six-game assortment hits PS4 February 25: https://t.co/ZBktKogU8a pic.twitter.com/ONVyDi4yBc

— HEARALPUBLICIST (@HEARALPUBLICIST) January 21, 2020

Go away a Reply

Fill in your particulars under or click on an icon to log in:

Gravatar

WordPress.com Logo


You might be commenting utilizing your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Google photo


You might be commenting utilizing your Google account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Twitter picture


You might be commenting utilizing your Twitter account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Facebook photo


You might be commenting utilizing your Fb account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment