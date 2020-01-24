Megan Thee Stallion – “B.I.T.C.H.”

Ascendant Houston rap star Megan Thee Stallion had an enormous 2019 due to hits like “Big Ole Freak,” “Cash Shit,” and “Hot Girl Summer.” She's positioned to proceed her success streak in 2020, having already teased collaborations with Pharrell and SZA and introduced her official debut album Suga . (Final yr's Fever positive felt like a debut album, however she graced that one with the ever-popular “project” tag as an alternative.)

Suga can be supposedly the title of the brand new particular person Megan will debut on the album. In an interview with NPR final yr, she defined that Suga is “besties with Tina Snow,” one other considered one of her personas, a sentiment affirmed by her promo exercise on social media this week. (There's additionally Scorching Lady Meg, if you happen to're conserving monitor.)

We get our first preview of the Suga character on her new single out as we speak, “BITCH” The monitor samples 2Pac's “Ratha Be Ya Nigga,” off All Eyez On Me . Hear beneath.

Suga is out later this yr on 300.