Megan Thee Stallion & amp; Normans – “Diamonds”

Megan Thee Stallion and Normani each had fairly massive 2019 s: The previous had an enormous hit with “Hot Girl Summer” and launched her debut mixtape, Fever , and the latter continued her path away from Fifth Concord together with her debut solo single “Motivation.”

The 2 of them have teamed up for a track collectively that's included on the soundtrack for Birds Of Prey , the DC Universe superhero film that focuses on Margot Robbie's character of Harley Quinn. The observe known as “Diamonds,” and you may take heed to it under.

The Birds Of Prey soundtrack, which comes out on 2/7, may also function tracks by Doja Cat, Halsey, Lauren Jauregui, Summer time Walker, and extra .