Meghalaya Home Minister Confronts Journalist Outside His Office

EM Jose, editor at The Shillong Occasions, was with different journalists exterior the minister’s workplace

Shillong:

Meghalaya House Minister James Okay Sangma confronted a journalist who was ready exterior his room on the secretariat in Shillong on Monday. The incident occurred at 5:30 pm when the minister, who can also be the spokesperson of the ruling Nationwide Peoples Celebration, got here out of his room and accused the journalist of blocking his means.

Accompanied by two of his safety personnel, Mr Sangma, walked down the steps at first, however later climbed again and confronted the journalist, EM Jose, editor at The Shillong Occasions.

Folks on social media condemned the incident after a purported video of the confrontation was shared.

Eight journalists have been ready to talk with the minister on points associated to the departments that Mr Sangma holds. The journalists had additionally despatched a requisition slip looking for for an appointment with the state House Minister, who additionally holds the cost of energy and district council affairs.

When he got here out of his workplace, the journalists greeted him with New 12 months needs, who reciprocated and tried to stroll forward with out responding to additional questions.

He then accused the journalists of blocking his means, and allegedly pushed The Shillong Occasions editor. “What the hell are you doing? Why are you blocking my way like that?” the minister is heard shouting the purported video.

EM Jose later mentioned he didn’t block the minister’s means. “Who the hell you think of yourself? Who are you?” the journalist was heard telling the minister.

Mr Sangma, who was five-six stairs down, returned to ask: “What is your problem?”

Right now, the minister’s private assistant stood in between whilst safety guards have been additionally current on the scene.

EM Jose mentioned his intention was to ask inquiries to the minister and he was not fascinated by blocking his means.