Meghan King Edmonds Gets Real About Ex Jim Edmonds’ Sexting Scandal: ‘I Consider That Cheating’

Meghan King Edmonds is getting actual concerning the demise of her marriage to Jim Edmonds.

There have been a couple of severe components at play within the pair’s contentious cut up late final yr, together with claims the previous MLB participant had an affair with their youngsters’s nanny.

However in keeping with the Actual Housewives of Orange County star, issues actually started to unravel between her and her estranged husband when she caught him sexting one other lady — and he or she opened up about it at size on an episode of her new podcast: Intimate Information.

In dialog with co-hosts Brooke Burke and Lila Darville, Meghan obtained straight to the purpose about her ex’s highly-publicized transgression:

“My ex had a sexting situation while we were married. I consider that cheating. It didn’t feel good. I know that it definitely put a strain on our marriage.”

The 35-year-old then shared her response to discovering out the terrible information and admitted her she almost blamed herself at one level, too:

“Why did it occur? Did I’ve a task in it? Actually, I simply need to be like, ‘Screw you,’ and place all of the blame and cry and kick and scream.”

The mom of three went on to explain how Jim’s actions have been particularly incredulous as a result of she claimed that sort of factor is totally out of her personal character:

“I’ve been compromised in relationships, and I’ve never cheated. To me, it’s very simple and easy to stay loyal. This is a value of mine — I have enough integrity and self-love that if I feel a desire to stray outside of the marriage, I’m going to communicate that with my partner and do it in the right way and the respectful way. That has never been a problem for me. It’s just very easy, black and white for me.”

We imply, she’s not unsuitable. You’re both trustworthy otherwise you’re not, plain and easy.

By no means “plain and simple” is what occurs after one steps out on their accomplice — particularly when there are younger youngsters concerned. As you’ll probably recall, the couple shares their daughter Aspen, three, and twin boys Hart and Hayes, 12 months.

Most just lately, Jim made it some extent to bodily transfer out of the couple’s home and into his personal place as he and Meghan determine the subsequent chapter of their lives.

Within the meantime, Burke provided some sage recommendation from a unique perspective to her gal pad throughout their taped chat. Referencing her cut up from actor David Charvet in 2018, the previous Playboy mannequin shared:

“I’ve cheated and learned from it and I’ve been on the other side of it. So, I’ve had a s**t marriage first time around, and I’ve had a faithful marriage, monogamous — I don’t even like the word faithful because that means different things to different people. I’ve been on both sides of it, so I would say ‘Once a cheater always a cheater’ hard no. It depends on where you came from, what you learned. I’m more really about the journey.”

Hmm. Not a horrible take, however after all, the Bravolebrity has already made it clear what she’s on the lookout for in her subsequent accomplice. So, possibly she doesn’t imagine her husband can change this time and this ship has sailed for good?

What do U assume, Perezcious readers? Acquired something to say about this candid convo? Tell us within the feedback (under)…