Meghan King Edmonds Says ‘Vile’ Ex Jim Edmonds Is Lying About Threesomes & Sex Shaming Her!

Meghan King Edmonds doesn’t need you to consider a phrase her estranged husband says about who initiated what number of threesomes throughout their relationship!

As we reported, Jim Edmonds accused his ex of telling “lies for publicity” when the Actual Housewives of Orange County alum alleged on her Intimate Data podcast that the MLB star is presently courting a lady the couple had a threesome with once they have been married.

Talking to Us Weekly, he stated:

“As far as threesomes go, there were a more than few initiated by Meghan and only Meghan.”

Meghan, for her half, says that’s a bunch of b.s., telling Web page Six on Tuesday:

“I never initiated anything. I went along with things because I thought that’s what he wanted. I wanted to feel as comfortable as possible. We only had one threesome and only once during our marriage and that was with his current girlfriend.”

The 35-year-old went on to blast her ex for trying to “sex shame” her, including:

“I think his attempt to sex shame me illustrates the vile mind of this man. I am the mother of his children and to attempt to exploit deeply personal decisions we made as a couple is his attempt to damage the mother of his children and also attempts to demean me in the most vulnerable way possible: sex. It’s sick to break me down like this while I’m with all of our kids every day and night and he’s on day 5 of gallivanting around Cabo with my former friend/whore whose going on shopping sprees with his new f**k buddy.”

Oof. Gurl had us till she intercourse shamed her former good friend!

The drama started earlier this week when the Bravolebrity advised her co-hosts Brooke Burke and Lila Darville on the podcast how she discovered simply final week that Jim and the yet-to-be-identified girl are seeing one another.

She revealed on the time:

“I find out that when he goes to Cabo for a birthday party, while I’m just doing the thing with our son, from my understanding he takes this girl with him … this threesome girl. I had it confirmed when she went shopping with his credit card at a very expensive store telling all the people that her boyfriend was taking her to Cabo tomorrow and here’s his credit card so that she can buy expensive clothes… So, they are in Cabo right now. This girl, who I thought was my friend, who I cast aside my uncomfortability with threesomes — everything that I had in my head about a threesome being weird and gross — because I was fun and I wanted to do things for my husband and then this girl betrayed me.”

The fact starlet stated she and the opposite girl grew distant through the years, and she or he observed the girl and Jim appeared awkward round one another.

Meghan additionally questioned why the girl didn’t inform her she had rekindled her relationship with Jim after the couple break up, explaining:

“We’re getting divorced, but why couldn’t you have said to me as a friend — she’s a friend — why couldn’t she have said something to me?”

Nonetheless, Jim stated the girl is “not” Meghan’s good friend, including that she and his estranged spouse haven’t “spoken in over three years.” He added of his relationship with the girl:

“There is no affair going on here. It has been a plus one for the weekend.”

As for Jim’s claims that Meghan “carried on with a few of these women without [him] being present,” the mother-of-three replied:

“I never carried on with any woman outside of these consensual acts.”

Based on Web page Six, Meg insisted the threesome solely went down that one time.

Meghan additionally stated Jim is downright mendacity about their custody state of affairs. In response to his claims that she “has all three kids in California against [his] will,” the previous Housewife stated:

“This is ludicrous and insinuates I’m doing something illegal! Our children are staying together while Hart does his therapy in California because it is the best constant for our children. In fact, we rented the house I am staying in with our kids before we were ever separated so that our kids could always be together in a comfortable home while Hart does therapy.”

Meghan even apparently provided to separate the time she spends in California with their younger youngsters along with her ex, however claimed that “seeing his girlfriend seemed to be more important.” She added:

“In fact, after the birthday party trip in Cabo he went on to a second destination in Cabo to extend his trip with his girlfriend instead of coming back to help his kids and help Hart. He has been to 3 days of therapy out of 60 appointments that Hart has had out of state. To say our children are here against his will suggests he would rather separate our children or not allow Hart access to this therapy. What kind of father would want either of those scenarios?!”

Meghan stated that Jim’s alleged “lies” are “completely expected coming from someone who deleted all photos of me from his Instagram the day I found out about his girlfriend,” noting:

“I have uncovered what he is truly capable of and it saddens me. No one wins in this, I just want to focus on my children and doing what’s best for them.”

Messy, messy, messy!

Who do U assume is telling the reality right here, Perezcious readers?

