Meghan King Edmonds Wants A Partner Who ‘Isn’t Jealous’ Amid Jim Edmonds Split!

Meghan King Edmonds is searching for somebody who will feed her flames following her cut up from her apparently jealous estranged husband Jim Edmonds!

The Actual Housewives of Orange County alum opened up about what she’s searching for in a romantic accomplice in a brand new episode of her Intimate Information podcast with Brooke Burke, whereas throwing some delicate shade at her ex within the course of.

Whereas reflecting on her ideally suited mate, the 35-year-old revealed:

“I just want a partner, right? I just want somebody who’s supporting me and isn’t jealous or trying to suppress. You know, somebody who grows with me — instead of, like, staying stagnant at a certain place. Like, to me that’s intimacy. I just need that partner next to me who’s gonna hold my hand.”

Hmmm. We marvel if which means Meg felt suppressed in her relationship with the previous baseball participant?

The Bravolebrity went on to share that she desires somebody who will see her “laugh and cry” with out judging her, including:

“And not think of you differently. Just loving you for who you are.”

Whoever that’s, they sound like a catch!

As we reported, the couple referred to as it quits in October after 5 years of marriage amid dishonest rumors, which Jim denied.

Throughout an look on the How Males Suppose podcast, the fact star mentioned their divorce had taken a toll on her in a couple of means, explaining:

“Being vulnerable at a time when you need to be the strongest, that balance is really tough and so to find that balance and also to not deny yourself your feelings or your emotions and allow yourself to feel them but also being strong, what does that mean? That’s something we need to explore and feel.”

The pair, who received hitched in October 2014, reached a joint custody settlement in November for his or her three youngsters: three-year-old daughter Aspen and 18-month-old twin sons, Hart and Hayes. Whereas their breakup was onerous on her, Meg beforehand mentioned she had “really high hopes” for co-parenting together with her ex.

She informed Us Weekly in December:

“I think the new year especially, and the new decade, is a great way to kind of launch positive thinking and the law of attraction. I don’t know. New beginnings are huge, so I’m looking forward to that.”

Hopefully Meghan can use that constructive pondering to draw a brand new, emotionally clever man!