Meghan Markle and Prince Harry being humiliated for their decision to resign?

Meghan MarkleGetty Photographs

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a serious choice just lately. The Royal couple determined to resign from the Royal duties. And it seems like their choice has made good fodder for ridicule.

Apparently, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s announcement to step down as senior royals in a bid to steer a “financially independent life” has divided opinions with the British public, however throughout the pond, it has broadly change into the supply of comedy materials for TV hosts together with Jimmy Kimmel

Prior to now week, the web has exploded with memes and jokes aimed on the “woke” couple. Comedians have taken the chance to supply their opinion of how they actually really feel in regards to the Sussexes new “independent” way of life.

Effectively, we’ve got to say, it was an anticipated end result. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stop a soft job with out actually considering forward or higher but with out having one other job in hand. In fact they’d be open to ridicule. As issues stand, Meghan and Harry have nonetheless not made their plans clear. What they intend to do with their independence continues to be very a lot a thriller. And until they current to the world that they’ll certainly operate with out the backing of the Royal Household, they could must proceed to face ridicule from folks.

Meghan MarkleGetty Photographs

Trevor Noah joked on the ‘The Each day Present’ about why Meghan didn’t attend talks with the royal household held yesterday on the Sandringham property in Norfolk…..I do not blame Meghan for not going, as a result of nothing good occurs when white folks invite you to the countryside,” in a nod to the hit movie ‘Get Out’.

Jimmy Kimmel additionally joined the fray by evaluating “Megxit to Trump and Iran in a news segment. He said that the royal family’s upset that Harry and Meghan wanted to move out and become financially independent. He added: “Is not that each father or mother’s dream? To not have their 35-year-old child nonetheless dwelling with them?”

Effectively, it seems like Meghan and Harry have their work lower out for them. We’ll simply have to attend and see in the event that they make these comedians eat their phrases.