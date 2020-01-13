Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s resignation causing nightmares for Canada?

Meghan MarkleReuters

It seems to be like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s abdication is inflicting fairly a number of complications for Canada. Reportedly, a row has damaged out in Canada over the potential price of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s safety ought to they transfer to the commonwealth nation, with some indignant that taxpayers may find yourself footing the invoice.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the announcement lately that they might be resigning as “senior” Royals. They added that they might be splitting their time between the UK and the US. It seems to be just like the Royal couple has their eye on Canada as a probable second base.

Nonetheless, if the couple transfer to Canada it may begin a row over who pays for the couple’s costly safety. The Governor Basic, who represents the Queen in Canada, is protected by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and there’s hypothesis the identical could possibly be required for Meghan and Harry. This could possibly be the case even when the couple continues to have a British royal safety squad.

Chatting with the Sunday Telegraph Aaron Wudrick, director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, raised issues about the associated fee.

He mentioned: “I thought it was very interesting when they used the term ‘financial independence…..The details remain to be seen. There’s always going to be a cost and the public deserve some prudence….I don’t think it’s reasonable to expect us to pay for everything the way we do for a royal visit.”

He added that If they’ll make Canada a second house, step in the best route could be to pay for at the least a part of it, and never depend on taxpayers to fund their total life-style. Apparently, Meghan lived in Toronto, Canada, for a number of years through the filming of US authorized drama Fits.

Properly, it seems to be like Meghan and Harry did not take into consideration the logistical and financial nightmare their transfer may imply for different international locations. Or maybe, once they talked about “independent”, they meant so long as the Royal Palace paves their means. Both means, we’ll simply have to attend and see how Meghan and Harry alter to not being “senior” Royals.