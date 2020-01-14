Meghan Markle Couldn’t Handle All The Royal ‘Drama And Backstabbing’!

Save the drama for Prince Harry’s grand-momma!

As extra deets come out about #Megxit, it’s turn out to be clear how a lot Meghan Markle suffered mentally whereas residing as a royal within the UK. Now, an Us Weekly supply has shed extra gentle on simply how a lot the 38-year-old struggled to deal with the “drama and backstabbing” that apparently passed off throughout the palace partitions.

The insider defined:

“Meghan knew life as a royal wouldn’t be easy. But nothing prepared her for the constant criticism and drama and backstabbing that goes on behind palace doors.”

To not point out the UK press piranhas she’s needed to take care of on the reg!

Associated: Why Meghan & Kate Middleton ‘Barely Speak’ To Every Different

The insider added that Harry felt answerable for placing his spouse in her personal private, The Crown-esque hell, noting:

“To say he’s upset about the way the royals and the UK press have treated Meghan is an understatement.”

As we reported, the remedy Meg endured over the previous few years took a toll on her psychological well being. A supply beforehand informed DailyMail.com that the Duchess of Sussex was “miserable in the UK” and “wasn’t sleeping well and started having anxiety attacks about her future.”

However now her future’s trying vibrant, because the couple has since chosen to place Meg’s psychological well being above all else with their resolution to interrupt away from the monarchy and transfer to Canada with child Archie!

The DM insider added:

“[Meghan] doesn’t want to raise Archie [in the UK] and she doesn’t want to schlep back and forth. She’ll make extended visits but that’s it… They are looking for a permanent residence in Canada. She said she wants a country house in Whistler outside of Vancouver and a home in Toronto.”

Lower than per week after Harry and Meg’s stunning announcement that they plan on stepping down as senior members of the royal household, Queen Elizabeth II held a gathering with the Duke of Sussex, Prince William, and Prince Charles to debate the couple’s new “progressive” roles.

Associated: Meghan & Harry Draw Inspo From The Obamas & Clintons For Subsequent Part!

Her Majesty later revealed in a press release:

“My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

Though Meg now has that Markle Sparkle again, the remainder of the household won’t be fully blissful for them: particularly, Harry’s brother William, who, based on the Us insider, is “worried about the Queen’s stress levels” amid #Megxit drama.

The supply added:

“She’s 93 years outdated, Prince Philip’s extremely sick, and Andrew solely stepped down a month in the past over the Epstein scandal … and now this. William’s carried out all the things in his energy to assist his brother through the years and feels completely let down by his ‘reckless’ and ‘selfish’ actions.”

We all know what Meg’s supporters would say to that: seems like karma for all of the mistreatment she endured within the UK!

Do U assume it was egocentric of Meg and Harry to step away from the royal drama?