Meghan Markle drives herself to Canadian airport in Land Rover to pick up friend

Meghan Markle took full benefit of her newfound independence as she drove herself to a Canadian airport on Thursday to select up a pal.

The Duchess of Sussex is seen in images obtained solely by DailyMail.com parked exterior Victoria Worldwide Airport in a Land Rover Discovery on Thursday afternoon.

She gave the impression to be in excessive spirits as she chatted with a male companion within the entrance seat, believed to be private safety, for about 10 minutes till her buddy arrived.

The sighting got here simply over per week after Meghan and Prince Harry introduced that they might be quitting their duties as senior royals and splitting their time between the UK and North America.

Meghan is believed to have pushed herself to the airport from the palatial $14million Canadian mansion on Vancouver Island the place she’s been holed up since earlier than Christmas.

Meghan maintained a low profile by donning a black beanie, over-sized sun shades and fur-lined black parka.

She eliminated the sun shades for a quick second earlier than placing them again on to dam out the cruel late-day solar.

A smile unfold throughout her face when she noticed her buddy approaching the automobile with a suitcase and tote bag in tow.

The buddy slipped into the backseat of the crossover earlier than reaching over to hug Meghan within the driver’s seat.

It is unclear the place the trio have been headed off to after they left the airport – however Meghan’s broad grin indicated she was excited in regards to the vacation spot.

The Duchess of Sussex broke cowl on Tuesday for the primary time since her bombshell announcement when she left the Vancouver Island mansion to go to a girls’s shelter in Canada’s poorest neighborhood.

Harry is predicted to hitch Meghan in Canada quickly, after spending time in Britain to work out the phrases for the couple quitting throughout a summit with the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William at Sandringham on Monday.

He made his first public look for the reason that Megxit bombshell on the draw for the Rugby League World Cup at Buckingham Palace on Thursday – which might additionally mark his remaining royal responsibility.

Harry reportedly raced via the launch of the 2021 Rugby League World Cup – dodging any questions on his future at a highly-orchestrated Buckingham Palace occasion.

Harry and Meghan’s Instagram account Sussex Royal, one of many key components of their model going ahead, marked the event by releasing an Instagram story exhibiting the grinning prince larking round behind the scenes.

And in what may very well be interpreted as nod to his imminent exit to North America, the soundtrack was the Stone Roses’ indie hit This Is the One, which incorporates the lyrics: ‘I would like to go away the nation for a month of Sundays’.

Livid Buckingham Palace officers claimed Harry had no enter within the alternative of music, insisting that it was picked by occasion organizers. It isn’t but clear whether or not or not the music would be the theme for the 2021 occasion.

Sources near the Duke stated that the royal crew had no involvement within the alternative of music, which had been instructed by the rugby league aspect of Thursday’s occasion as a result of it was ‘an anthem’ of the game.

Harry’s Instagram story marking what may very well be his final occasion as a senior royal gave followers a behind-the-scene glimpse earlier than the Rugby League World Cup 2020 draw set to a Stone Roses hit with lyrics: ‘I would like to go away the nation’

Harry managed to crack a wry smile after mixing the balls as he hosted the Rugby League World Cup 2021 attracts at Buckingham Palace in what may very well be his remaining full royal engagement in his present position

Additionally on Thursday, DailyMail.com obtained unique images of Meghan’s ex-husband Trevor Engelson visiting a hair salon in Beverly Hills.

It marked the primary time Engelson had been photographed in public in a number of months and since Meghan and Harry’s announcement.

Engleson politely declined to touch upon the royal drama as he left the salon and acquired into his Porsche 911.

The 43-year-old Hollywood producer from from Nice Neck, New York, started relationship Meghan in 2004 earlier than she turned well-known on Fits. They dated for six years earlier than getting engaged in 2010.

The couple married in Jamaica in September, 2011 in entrance of 100 relations and pals.

However inside weeks of their wedding ceremony Meghan gained her break-out position on TV authorized drama ‘Fits,’ and spent months every year filming in Toronto, Canada whereas Engelson stayed at their residence in Los Angeles.

The space ultimately took its toll and so they separated in the summertime of 2013.

Their marriage formally resulted in 2014 with ‘irreconcilable variations’ cited of their divorce papers.

Engelson has since moved on, nevertheless, marrying nutritionist and heiress Tracey Kurland, 33, on Could 11 final 12 months, virtually precisely a 12 months after Meghan and Prince Harry tied the knot.

Meghan Markle’s ex-husband Trevor Engelson stopped by a hair salon in Beverly Hills for an appointment on Thursday. It was the primary time he’d been seen since his ex-wife’s bombshell announcement that she and Prince Harry are quitting senior royal duties and shifting to North America part-time

Engleson politely declined to touch upon the Royal drama as left a hair salon in Beverly Hills on Thursday

The Hollywood producer was casually wearing a again waffle-knit pull-over, black pants and black sneakers as he pulled as much as the salon in his Porsche 911