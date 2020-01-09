Meghan Markle fans love her ‘Game of Thrones’ escape from the royals

Since Meghan Markle joined the royal household, many Angelenos have felt they’ve an outdated pal roaming the halls of Buckingham Palace.

In any case, Markle grew up in Leimert Park, attended Immaculate Coronary heart Excessive, an all-girls college within the Hollywood Hills, and labored her manner up the Hollywood performing ladder, changing into an everyday on the TV present “Suits.”

So when she and Prince Harry introduced they had been stepping again from royal duties and transferring half time to North America, they bought principally cheers from L.A. residents.

“I think they have better things to do than to do the royal … . They want to lay low and raise a family. This was definitely Meghan’s power move. She wears the ‘princess pants’ in the relationship,” mentioned Diego Valdivia, 31, of Venice.

“I think this has nothing to do with the people that are criticizing them. It’s a bold move,” mentioned Valdivia, including that it undoubtedly has angered quite a lot of folks, “but this is what they wanted to do. Good on them. … I mean, come on, we’re in 2020 and are talking about royals. Are we in ‘Game of Thrones’?”

Helen Dawson, who grew up in England and now works in Santa Monica, additionally supported the duke and duchess’ determination.

“I think there’s been some controversy in the way that it was done. I think it’s good for Harry and Meghan’s future and to think about their family, especially with what happened with Harry’s mom, Princess Diana. I think they’re thinking of protecting their family,” she mentioned. “I think what people were upset about is that they publicly cut their ties without discussing it with the queen first.”

Markle’s impartial spirit and determined un-royal backstory have lengthy captivated followers.

Markle has mentioned her life rising up in Los Angeles, the daughter of an African American social employee and a white Hollywood tv cinematographer.

In a 2015 essay for Elle journal, she wrote that individuals would assume her mom was the nanny due to the colour of her pores and skin. She mentioned folks usually had been interested by her racial background and requested the place her dad and mom had been from.

“While I could say Pennsylvania and Ohio, and continue this proverbial two-step, I instead give them what they’re after: ‘My dad is Caucasian and my mom is African American. I’m half-black and half-white,’ ” she wrote.

Dawson and others suppose Markle could discover extra adoration and help on this aspect of the Atlantic.

“I think Meghan’s been more popular here than in the last few months back in England. I think it’d be good if they can find their niche here,” the British expat mentioned.

“I was a bit shocked because they are not that popular in the U.K. at the minute, even for people who love the royal family, because they went to Canada and they were away from the queen during Christmas,” mentioned Finlay Rowden, 23, a resident of Hertfordshire, England, visiting a pal in Hollywood.

“There was a general feeling, even before the news, that they were taking the money and not doing their duties. They definitely wanted to get away from the British press. I wasn’t surprised, but it’s ridiculous to me that they are being paid so much money and their duty is to take the press because they’re the royal family and that’s part of the job.”

Whereas some in SoCal would love for Markle and her husband to spend extra time right here, not everybody thinks it’s a good suggestion.

“If they came to California,” Dawson warned, “the paparazzi would be following them everywhere.”