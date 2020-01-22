Meghan Markle friend Claire Waight Keller divides opinion with an haute couture wedding dress

By Stephanie Linning For Mailonline

Revealed: 08:23 EST, 22 January 2020 | Up to date: 08:24 EST, 22 January 2020

She designed the Duchess of Sussex’s marriage ceremony costume and was named British womenswear designer of the yr, however Clare Waight Keller has did not impress all vogue followers along with her newest showstopping assortment.

The designer, 49, inventive director of Givenchy, introduced the French vogue home’s 2020 high fashion present in Paris yesterday.

The finale was a excessive finish bridal look modelled on the runway by Kaia Gerber, the 18-year-old vogue phenomenon and daughter of Cindy Crawford.

Givenchy’s Clare Waight Keller held her 2020 high fashion present in Paris yesterday. The finale was a bridal look modelled on the runway by Kaia Gerber – however the look divided opinion

Nearly all of type professionals have been blown away with the design, with one gushing: ‘Such a ravishing second however I do not know what to say.’ Others dubbed it ‘perfection’ and beautiful’.

Nevertheless different type followers have been much less impressed and complained it made even lithe Kaia look ‘big’.

Nevertheless different followers have been much less impressed and complained it made even lithe Kaia look ‘big’

One lady took to Instagram to complain the design seemed extra like an ’80s cake topper’. One other mentioned: ‘I’ll be hated for this. 2 Tablecloths made by nuns.’

Commenting on the inspiration of the present, British Vogue wrote: ‘Titled “Une Lettre d’Amour”, inventive director @ClareWaightKeller considers the backyard – romantic blooms, cascading petals, playful pansies – as inspiration for her female silhouettes.’

Strolling the aisle: The supermodel commanded consideration in a semi-sheer lace robe that appeared to attract inspiration from the best in bridal attire throughout her look on the Givenchy catwalk

Nearly all of type professionals have been blown away with the look and gushed about it on-line

Kaia, who has turn out to be a darling of the style world, took to Instagram to disclose she had been left ‘speechless’ after being chosen to shut the present.

She wrote: ‘Closing givenchy @givenchyofficial high fashion. @clarewaightkeller you could have left me utterly speechless.

‘Phrases won’t ever start to specific my gratitude & appreciation for this second. thanks to the unbelievable atelier and everybody who labored so exhausting to make this so particular.’

Unbelievable: With a surprising Bardot neckline and delicate floral gildings, the sweeping semi-sheer costume proved to be one of many highlights as Givenchy unveiled their spring-summer assortment