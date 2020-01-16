Meghan Markle ‘Had To Escape’ The ‘Toxic’ Royal Family, Says Friend

Ever since their bombshell announcement final week, there have been lots of harsh judgments of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s choice to step away from the Royal household.

Many view the Duke and Duchess’ choice to carve out their very own “progressive new role,” as they put it, as egocentric and disrespectful to the traditions of the monarchy.

However what if it was essential?

DailyMail.com spoke with a supply they consult with as “a close friend” of the (for now) Duchess of Sussex, and in response to this confidant the choice to depart wasn’t made calmly; it was a matter of Meghan’s psychological well being. The insider says:

“Meghan felt she had to escape because living within the royal confines was soul crushing.”

“Soul crushing.”

Wow. That’s fairly a strategy to put it. As is the phrase “escape” frankly. Not one thing we’d heard earlier than. Possibly we needs to be calling it #Megscape as an alternative.

However in response to the supply, this was precisely how the Fits actress defined her emotions about her new place:

“She told her inner circle of friends that her soul was being crushed and that the decision to leave was a matter of life or death — meaning the death of her spirit.”

Rattling. That doesn’t sound like one thing you possibly can simply ignore, not if you wish to reside a wholesome life. And it’s important to preserve your self in good well being if you wish to elevate a baby.

From what we’ve heard the choice to depart solely got here with the delivery of the couple’s Royal child, Archie Harrison, and what this pal says strains up with that:

“She also felt like she couldn’t be the best mother to Archie if she wasn’t being her true, authentic self. Something she felt she couldn’t be in the royal family confines. She said she didn’t want Archie picking up on her stress and anxiety. She felt like it was a toxic environment for him because there was too much tension and pent-up frustrations.”

That’s undoubtedly one thing a father or mother wants to contemplate. And if Meghan was serious about Archie, kind of placing the oxygen masks on herself first because it had been, one would have a tough time convincing us that was a egocentric choice.

The insider says Meghan is happy with the prospect to spend a lot time in North America and “has a lot up her sleeve that she wants to do.”

“[Meghan] will continue making surprise visits to different places that help women and children. She wants to feel embraced by her community, something she says she didn’t feel in the UK. She felt stifled and restricted.”

Properly, we’re glad she seems like she has room to breathe now.

