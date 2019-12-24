Meghan Markle, Lady Gaga and Naomi Campbell named Vogue’s best-dressed women of 2019

Trend bible Vogue have named the Duchess of Sussex as certainly one of their high 10 greatest dressed ladies of 2019, crediting her with ‘epitomising modern-thinking royalty’.

Meghan, 38, joins Girl Gaga, 33, and Naomi Cambell, 49, whose underwear-free Thierry Mugler gown at September’s Trend For Reduction charity occasion gained her the tagline of an ‘unrivalled mastery of supermodel sauce’.

Elsewhere Rihanna, Gemma Chan, Zoë Kravitz and Tracee Ellis Ross all seem on the listing for the second consecutive 12 months in a row – as do Meghan and Girl Gaga – whereas Emma Stone and Zendaya have dropped off the best-dressed, and Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge is a brand new entry.

The coveted annual listing was launched by Vogue this week, and focuses on celebrities who’ve gained over the style crowd with their assertion designer robes.

The Duchess of Sussex

Vogue described 2019 as a ‘landmark 12 months’ for The Duchess of Sussex, following the beginning of Archie and her look visitor modifying the style bible’s British problem, in addition to releasing a capsule wardrobe for charity Sensible Works.

The journal mentioned: ‘Her streamlined, thought-about wardrobe is emblematic of a girl who epitomises modern-thinking royalty.’

Naomi Campbell

The bible writes of the black sheer panneled gown Naomi wore to the Trend For Reduction charity occasion she organised: ‘A sure underwear-free Mugler look was actually magnificent.

‘Insistent in her fabulosity, Campbell’s mastery of supermodel sauce is just about unrivalled.’

Gemma Chan

Storming the listing for the second 12 months working is British actress Gemma Chan, 37, whose stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray is credited for giving her pink carpet fashion a relaxed look – even when she’s coated from head to toe in sequins.

The fashion bible be aware her silver Tom Ford ensemble worn to the The Metropolitan Museum of Artwork’s Costume Institute profit gala, and write: ‘There is a fabulously insouciant vibe to regardless of the actor wears’.

Rihanna

The fashion bible credit the worldwide celebrity Rihanna, 31, and her stylist Jahleel Weaver for having ‘slam-dunked style hit after hit this 12 months’.

The hit singer launched her Fenty’s luxurious ready-to-wear line, and be aware her assertion seems to be – which embrace her mint inexperienced customized Fenty have a look at the Trend Awards 2019 in London this month.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

A brand new entry this 12 months, British Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridger, 34, is famous for her ‘sharply-executed tailoring’.

Vogue credit score her hit sequence wardrobe for sparking sell-out traits in excessive road shops together with Topshop, and provides an elegant nod to the Monique Lhuillier gown she wore to the Emmys in September.

Adwoa Aboah

British mannequin Adwoa, 27, ‘injects London-girl grit to the whole lot she deigns to put on’, in line with the publication.

One of many star’s chicest outfits contains an Ashley Williams sheer sequinned high and bow adorned satin skirt worn to an intimate dinner hosted by Edward Enninful and Anne Mensah in celebration of the BAFTA Breakthrough Brits at Kettner’s this month.

Girl Gaga

Vogue credit score the powder blue Valentino high fashion periwinkle robe Girl Gaga wore for her Golden Globes debut this 12 months because the ‘gown of the 12 months’.

The publication payed homage to the American popstar turned actress’ potential to unveil ‘one blockbuster take care of one other’.

Lupita Nyong’o

The publication recognise Kenyan-Mexican actress Lupita Nyong’o’s potential to ‘put on any color within the Pantone spectrum and look sensational’.

Paying homage to her love for ‘field luggage, vivid colors and energy hairstyles’, she makes their listing of high dressed for her courageous ‘methodology dressing’ and assertion seems to be.

Zoë Kravitz

Actress Zoe Kravitz, the uber cool and beautiful daughter of Lenny Kravitz and her double mom Lisa Bonet, has made the listing for the second 12 months within the row.

Stepping out in a beaded shorts ensemble for her marriage ceremony to Karl Glusman, the Saint Laurent ambassador is famous for her ‘distinctive uptown-versus-downtown road fashion’.

Tracee Ellis Ross

One other energy dresswer who seems on the listing for the second 12 months working is Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross, 47, whose fashion is recpgmosed as ‘joyous’.

The fashion bible says: ‘Ross is a seasoned marathon runner who by no means tires of delivering main style moments’.