Meghan Markle may never return to the UK after Royal exit?

Meghan MarkleGetty Photographs

Meghan Markle might lastly be settling into Canadian life after their shock announcement not too long ago. The Royal couple introduced their resignation from their “senior” position as Royals. In addition they introduced that they’d be splitting their time between the UK and the US with Canada as their base of operations.

Meghan Markle’s choice to arrange store in Canada could also be an enormous trace that she might by no means return to the UK. Apparently, Meghan Markle, has wasted no time getting caught into issues in Canada and is already scoping out new philanthropic ventures in Vancouver.

The Duchess returned to Vancouver Island, the place she Prince Harry and child Archie spent Christmas, a day after the couple introduced their plans to step again as senior royals. Stories Harry and Meghan are cutting down their UK-based employees has prompted hypothesis they may transfer to Canada for good.

Meghan MarkleReuters

Canada appears to be a impartial alternative however one they did not must make. Meghan Markle has not introduced any concrete post-exit plans as of now. Although her alternative of Canada as a base of operations might imply that she might need to give her Hollywood profession one other go, albeit as a producer this time. There have been reviews that had surfaced earlier that the Duchess of Sussex was scripts. Now, this doesn’t point out Meghan has decided to return to performing, however because the Royal couple are free to pursue something they need at this level. It is not out of the realm of risk that we may even see Meghan Markle make her return to Hollywood.

As of now, Meghan and Harry have laid out no concrete plans concerning the future or how they intend to pursue their monetary independence. We’ll simply have to attend and see what they select to do with their supposed freedom.