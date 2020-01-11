Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Agree To Tell-All Interview With Gayle King Amid Megxit Drama!

Prepare for some main royal tea to be spilled, y’all.

In accordance with stories from Web page Six, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have agreed to a tell-all interview with CBS‘s Gayle King amid the fallout from their choice to step down as senior members of the Royal household!

As we reported earlier this week, the pair have determined to work on turning into “financially independent” whereas splitting their time and tasks between the U.Ok. and the U.S.

It doesn’t precisely come as a shock to us that the seasoned TV host was tapped for the particular sit-down.

Our readers might recall that King attended Meghan and Harry’s large marriage ceremony again in 2018 and he or she’s additionally fairly tight with Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland.

In a press release to the outlet, the 65-year-old provided variety phrases concerning the pair’s monumental political transfer:

“I care about them both and support whatever decision they make for their family.”

Ever for the reason that couple made their large announcement, they’ve dominated headlines because the world scrambled to grasp precisely how and why this separation would happen.

We’ve heard a change in Buckingham Palace employees led to an excessive amount of battle. We’ve heard they have been going to be pushed out by Queen Elizabeth and have been simply leaving on their very own phrases. Our newest replace got here from a supply who claimed the choice was made to guard child Archie Harrison from a lifetime of immense accountability and relentless scrutiny from the British international press.

Hopefully, we’ll get all of the context, juicy solutions we want, and extra when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ultimately sit down with Oprah Winfrey‘s BFF.

No phrase simply but on when their taped dialog will occur however we’re crossing our fingers it’s sooner reasonably than later!

With all of those new modifications on the horizon, we're anxiously ready to listen to from these two! Deliver Archie with you, too!

With this current information, we are able to’t assist however be reminded of the final time Archie’s mother and father opened as much as the press of their compelling ITV documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

The piece centered on Meg and Harry’s tour of South Africa on the time — but in addition make clear the struggles the couple have confronted individually and collectively. Will we dive even deeper into this matter once more, too?

It’s additionally value noting that SussexRoyal.com has already tried to reply a number of our questions on #Megxit already however we’ll actually be tuned in to no matter’s coming subsequent!

Perezcious readers, acquired something to say about all of this? Share your reactions with us within the feedback part (under)…