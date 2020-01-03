Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Surprised Canadian Couple By Taking Their Photo!

Are you able to think about topping off your vacay with an informal encounter with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex??

Nicely, that’s precisely what occurred for one Canadian couple on Wednesday!

Iliya Pavlovic and Asymina Kantorowicz have been spending their New 12 months’s Day having a picnic at Vancouver Island’s Horth Hill Regional Park. The pair have been making an attempt to take selfies within the stunning wilderness utilizing a selfie stick when probably the most surprising assembly occurred.

Asymina, a CTV producer, instructed the outlet:

“We noticed a group was standing nearby and they had two dogs, one of which was approaching us.”

Then one of many ladies within the group approached, following the canine, and mentioned hey:

“She starts asking if we want her to take a photo for us. We said sure. I didn’t see who she was at that time.”

Asymina didn’t acknowledge the lady at first — however did suppose one of many ladies within the group appeared like Fits actress Abigail Spencer. She mentioned:

“I thought she looked familiar but didn’t think it could actually be her…”

Nonetheless, the Fits connection triggered these pathways in Asymina’s mind — and she or he all of the sudden realized who the lady providing to take their picture was.

It was Meghan Markle, on trip from Royal duties in North America over the vacations!

“I froze up. I actually couldn’t believe who it was. Then I looked over to the side and that’s when I realized Prince Harry was standing there.”

Ha! And Prince Harry isn’t precisely robust to acknowledge, even with a hat!

Meghan additionally took this pic of her man with Grasp Archie.

Kasymina recalled:

“I kept looking back and forth like, ‘Is this actually happening?’”

And all of the sudden Meghan was taking her picture!

“In that moment the only thing I could think to say, ‘There’s only so much that selfie sticks can do.’ She laughed and responded with something like, ‘We’ll have to do better,’ and then Harry said, ‘No pressure.’”

The entire thing lasted just some seconds, however how wonderful. And the pic was a keeper, too!

(c) CTV Information

Kasymina remembered feeling flustered by the expertise:

“She handed the phone back and said, ‘Happy New Year!’ and we said, ‘Thanks and happy New Year!’ Then we kind of turned to each other laughed and said, ‘Did that just happen?’ I still can’t believe it. It feels like a dream.”

The producer described Meghan and Harry as “super friendly.” She mentioned:

“We didn’t want to make a big deal of it. We hope they’re enjoying their family trip to the island.”

When you’re hoping to get a sighting of the elusive Royals your self, you’re most likely too late. They’ll be heading again to England quickly now that the vacations are over.

What was YOUR largest story of assembly a celeb??

