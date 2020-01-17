Meghan Markle re-wears £530 coat she sported on the Suits set to meet her pilates pal at the airport

By Stephanie Linning For Mailonline

The Duchess of Sussex wrapped up in a favorite coat from her pre-royal days as she drove to gather a good friend from a Canadian airport yesterday.

Meghan, 38, donned a $695 (£530) down coat from Canadian label Soia & Kyo to choose up pilates teacher pal Heather Dorak from Victoria Worldwide Airport.

The military inexperienced coat was purchased by the Duchess quite a lot of years in the past and have become a go-to when she lived in Toronto whereas filming US authorized drama Fits.

Dressed down: Meghan, 38, donned a $695 (£530) down coat from Canadian label Soia & Kyo to choose up pilates teacher pal Heather Dorak from Victoria Worldwide Airport yesterday

Outdated favorite: The military inexperienced coat was purchased by the Duchess quite a lot of years in the past and have become a go-to when she lived in Toronto whereas filming US authorized drama Fits. Meghan was seen sporting the coat on set of the TV present in November 2017, pictured

Cosy consolation: The mid-length water repellent coat, pictured on the web site, has a slight A-line reduce, a dramatic face-framing hood lined with Sherpa, detachable fur, and luxe leather-based trim

Meghan was seen sporting the coat on set of the TV present in November 2017 – simply weeks earlier than she give up appearing and introduced her engagement to Prince Harry.

It’s the newest sign that the Duchess is returning to her pre-royal model after she was noticed earlier this week in a comfy cable-knit jumper by The Row that she wore on display as Rachel Zane in Fits.

As Meghan welcomes her good friend Heather to Canada, Prince Harry, 35, stays within the UK to participate in conferences about their future position. Their one-year-old son Archie is in Canada along with his mom.

Ms Dorak, who hails from in San Antonio, Texas, grew to become Meghan’s pilates guru and attended the royal wedding ceremony in Could 2018 along with her husband Matt Cohen. She runs the Pilates Platinum model, which the Duchess began attending in Los Angeles.

Canadian casuals: Meghan dressed down for the airport run at present, pairing the nice and cozy down coat with a black ribbed beanie pulled low over her brunette locks

Relaxed: Meghan gave the impression to be in excessive spirits as she chatted with a male companion within the entrance seat, believed to be a safety officer. She was readily available to gather Heather Dorak

StylishL: The Duchess added a pair of brown sun shades from her sizeable assortment

Meghan dressed down for the airport run at present, pairing the nice and cozy down coat with a black ribbed beanie pulled low over her brunette locks. The Duchess added a pair of brown sun shades from her sizeable assortment.

Meghan has given an early indication of how she intends to spend her time in Canada by making two impromptu visits to group teams in Vancouver.

The primary cease was the Downtown Eastside Ladies’s Middle on Tuesday afternoon, the place was readily available to ‘supply help’ and ‘enhance the workers’s spirits’.

Impromptu visits: Meghan has given an early indication of how she intends to spend her time in Canada by making two impromptu visits to group teams in Vancouver. The primary cease was the Downtown Eastside Ladies’s Middle on Tuesday afternoon, pictured

Pre-royal model: The Duchess dressed down for the outing in a pair of denim denims and a relaxed jumper by The Row, pictured. The identical model was worn by the actress on Fits

Taken dwelling: Royals followers have been fast to invest that Meghan’s beige sweater seemed equivalent to the one her character Rachel Zane wore in Fits (pictured)

She dressed down for the event in a The Row sweater, a pair of DL1961 denim denims and a sensible pair of brown Le Chameau Jameson quilted boots.

Exterior the Duchess wrapped up in one other khaki inexperienced coat however it isn’t identified if it’s the similar Soia & Kyo model.

The equipment have been sometimes significant, with the Virgo zodiac necklace suggesting that Meghan needs to maintain her husband shut whereas he’s within the UK.

Such informal separates have been staples of Meghan’s wardrobe pre-Harry and function one more indication that she is keen to carve her personal path away from the scrutiny – and ritual – of the royal household.