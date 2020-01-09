Meghan Markle removed her wedding ring during low-key visit to London’s National Theatre

Meghan Markle was noticed with out her marriage ceremony and engagement rings as she visited London’s Nationwide Theatre on Wednesday, simply hours earlier than she and Prince Harry introduced they had been ‘stepping again’ from royal duties.

The Duchess of Sussex, 38, made the low key go to to the The Nationwide’s smaller Dorfman Theatre, the place she is patron, after visiting Canada Home with Harry, 35, earlier within the day to thank them for his or her nation’s hospitality over the festive interval.

And yesterday afternoon the mother-of-one lower a low-key determine in a pair of black tailor-made trousers, blue shirt and darkish coat, notably going jewelry free – leaving her gold marriage ceremony band and £140,000 engagement ring at residence.

Earlier within the day, Meghan was seen sporting her jewelry as she visited Canada Home, Trafalgar Sq. to satisfy with Ms. Janice Charette, Excessive Commissioner in Canada to the UK and to thank workers for the nice and cozy Canadian hospitality and assist they obtained throughout their current keep in Canada.

Meghan beforehand went ring-free throughout her being pregnant, a standard transfer amongst expectant ladies who discover their ring measurement modifications.

The Duchess additionally selected to go away her rings at residence throughout final September’s South Africa tour, the place she selected to remain low-key throughout her go to to Cape City’s ‘remedy seashore’.

Her ring-free look on Wednesday night is considered all the way down to submit being pregnant weight reduction, and will point out that she is having her rings resized.

On Wednesday night the Sussexes took to the Sussex Royal Instagram account to announce the choice that they’d be stepping again from royal duties and give attention to low-key charity work.

Sharing an image of their engagement annoucement in November 2017, their assertion reads: ‘After many months of reflection and inner discussions, we now have chosen to make a transition this yr in beginning to carve out a progressive new position inside this establishment.

‘We intend to step again as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Household and work to change into financially impartial, whereas persevering with to completely assist Her Majesty The Queen.’

It continues: ‘It’s together with your encouragement, significantly over the previous couple of years, that we really feel ready to make this adjustment. We now plan to steadiness our time between the UK and North America, persevering with to honour our obligation to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.

‘This geographic steadiness will allow us to lift our son with an appreciation for the royal custom into which he was born, whereas additionally offering our household with the house to give attention to the subsequent chapter, together with the launch of our new charitable entity.

‘We sit up for sharing the complete particulars of this thrilling subsequent step sooner or later, as we proceed to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all related events. Till then, please settle for our deepest thanks to your continued assist.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’.

The announcement racked up 1.four million likes, and 80,000 feedback, with some reacting with disappointment, and others with understanding.

Reacting to the information, psychological well being author Matt Haig defended the couple, writing: ‘Meghan and Harry [are told that if they] don’t like the eye they need to take a again seat. [Then] Meghan and Harry: *take a again seat* [and are told] How dare they take a again seat!’.

Elsewhere one other follower wrote: ‘Finest choice you may make for your loved ones Harry, good on you’.

‘Good for them’, one other stated. ‘If Princess Diana had completed the identical factor she’d nonetheless be alive. Harry has all the time been the black sheep of that household, and has all the time wished to go away. Effectively completed!’.

Buckingham Palace later launched a press release confirming that discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been at an ‘early stage’.

Meghan is seen sporting her engagement ring in New York final yr on the US Open Tennis Championships