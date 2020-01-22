Meghan Markle reveals her visit to dog rescue centre two weeks ago

By Mark Duell for MailOnline

Printed: 03:19 EST, 22 January 2020 | Up to date: 03:31 EST, 22 January 2020

The Duchess of Sussex made a secret go to to an animal welfare charity throughout her brief go to to London two weeks in the past, her aides revealed immediately.

Meghan Markle visited The Mayhew centre in Kensal Inexperienced, North West London, to listen to in regards to the ‘unimaginable progress made all through the festive interval’.

The Sussex Royal Instagram account posted two images this morning of her throughout a go to to the centre, the place she has been a patron for a 12 months.

The publish got here at a strategic second, after the Duchess of Cambridge launched a landmark nationwide survey in regards to the early years improvement of kids.

It was additionally revealed forward of a Channel 5 interview together with her estranged father Thomas Markle, which is crucial of her and is because of air at 9pm tonight.

Meghan had been in London for a couple of days earlier than returning to Vancouver Island, the place she had been staying with Prince Harry and son Archie over Christmas.

The @SussexRoyal Instagram publish mentioned: ‘Earlier this month, The Duchess of Sussex popped in to see the wonderful folks at Mayhew to listen to in regards to the unimaginable progress made all through the festive interval.

The go to got here within the week Harry and Meghan went to Canada Home in London on January 7

‘The Duchess of Sussex, having been proud patron of Mayhew since January 2019 and lengthy understanding the connection between animal and group welfare, applauds the folks at Mayhew for the very important work that they do day by day.

‘From cats and canine who’ve discovered new houses to animal welfare instances dealt with locally – The Mayhew believes within the energy of togetherness and the particular bond between people and animals.’

The Duchess will proceed to be a patron of the centre regardless of saying on January eight that she can be stepping down as a senior royal together with Harry.

Caroline Yates, chief govt of Mayhew, gave Meghan her backing earlier this week, saying: ‘The Duchess of Sussex has lengthy championed animal welfare.

The Duchess of Cambridge launches a UK survey on early childhood in Birmingham yesterday

‘We’re delighted that, with Her Majesty The Queen’s blessing, she’s going to proceed as our patron. We stay up for persevering with to work collectively to assist extra animals and folks.’

Meghan went to the animal centre whereas in London two weeks in the past throughout a visit that additionally noticed her go to Canada Home with Harry for a public engagement.

Harry joined Meghan and Archie in Canada on Monday evening after arriving on a WestJet aircraft on Vancouver Island as they put together to stay a extra personal life.

Vancouver Island, an space identified for its excellent pure magnificence, is off Canada’s west coast and is a part of the province of British Columbia.

Harry arrived in Canada home after assembly Prime Minister Boris Johnson and world leaders on the UK-Africa Funding Summit in South East London.

That is more likely to be considered one of his few remaining official engagements earlier than he and Meghan take their ‘leap of religion’ and depart the monarchy within the spring.

The duke gave an emotional speech on Sunday evening, saying he had ‘no different choice’ however to surrender his official royal duties and forge a brand new life in Canada.

Within the speech in London, Harry instructed invited friends: ‘What I wish to clarify is we’re not strolling away, and we actually aren’t strolling away from you.

‘Our hope was to proceed serving the Queen, the Commonwealth and my navy associations, however with out public funding. Sadly, that wasn’t doable.’

The Sussexes had needed to stay as working royals, though not outstanding members, and drop their public funding to change into financially unbiased.

Nevertheless, critics have accused the couple of turning their backs on the monarchy to benefit from the freedom of with the ability to tackle industrial ventures.