Meghan Markle wears £269 Massimo Dutti coat to Mayhew

By Stephanie Linning For Mailonline

Revealed: 04:15 EST, 22 January 2020 | Up to date: 04:15 EST, 22 January 2020

The Duchess of Sussex seemed polished in a shirt and navy coat on her go to to an animal rescue centre two weeks in the past, new photographs launched as we speak reveal.

Meghan Markle, 38, wore a £269 navy Massimo Dutti coat when she ‘popped in’ to London’s Mayhew animal welfare charity, of which she is patron, shortly earlier than she and Prince Harry, 35, introduced they have been stepping down as senior royals.

Meghan wore the identical stylish navy wool coat draped over her shoulders as she left the Nationwide Theatre, one other of her patronages, following a non-public go to on eight January – making it doubtless that each visits happened on the identical day.

Meghan Markle, 38, seemed polished in a blue shirt and £269 navy coat on a non-public go to Mayhew animal charity animal welfare charity, of which she is patron, on eight January, pictured

Meghan wore the identical stylish navy wool coat draped over her shoulders as she left the Nationwide Theatre, one other of her patronages, following a non-public go to that very same day, pictured

A photograph of the Duchess arriving at Mayhew, shared this morning on the Sussex Royal Instagram account, exhibits Meghan along with her navy coat tied tightly round her waist.

The arms of the coat are pushed up, suggesting the Duchess, recognized for her love of canine, was able to get her palms soiled with the animals.

Solely the slightest glimpse of her shirt may be seen beneath but it surely seems to be the identical tailor-made pale blue one she wore to the Nationwide Theatre.

It isn’t recognized the place the shirt is from however Meghan has beforehand purchased tailor-made separate from British model With Nothing Beneath and Misha Nonoo.

The royal additionally wore a pair of large leg navy trousers.

The Duchess completed the ensemble with a pendant necklace and a slim gold bangle.

The Duchess had her hair swept again in a sensible updo for her journey to the theatre however left her hair down at Mayhew. Images, pictured, present the Duchess additionally wore a slim gold bangle

In one other signal of how comfy she feels at Mayhew, Meghan wore her brunette locks relaxed round her shoulders – they have been swept up into an updo on the Nationwide Theatre – and scooped her hair behind her collar when she was assembly the canine.

The caption shared with the Mayhew photographs reads: ‘Earlier this month, The Duchess of Sussex popped in to see the wonderful individuals at Mayhew to listen to in regards to the unbelievable progress made all through the festive interval.

‘The Duchess of Sussex, having been proud patron of Mayhew since January 2019 and lengthy understanding the connection between animal and neighborhood welfare, applauds the individuals at Mayhew for the very important work that they do day by day.

‘From cats and canine who’ve discovered new properties to animal welfare circumstances dealt with locally – @TheMayhew believes within the energy of togetherness and the particular bond between people and animals.’

It marked the second Massimo Dutti outfit in as many days for the Duchess after she stepped out in a jumper and skirt from the excessive road retailer on the go to to Canada Home on 7 January

It marked the second Massimo Dutti outfit in as many days for the Duchess after she stepped out in a jumper and skirt from the excessive road retailer on the go to to Canada Home on 7 January.

Meghan’s visits to the Nationwide Theatre and Mayhew have been her final official outings within the UK earlier than she jetted again to Canada to be with Archie.

Harry remained within the UK to thrash out the situations of their new roles however flew out on Monday evening to reunite along with his spouse and son at their Vancouver Island bolthole.

Of their new roles, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not characterize the Queen however will be capable to proceed their personal patronages and associations.