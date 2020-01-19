Meghan Markle’s already eyeing shockingly expensive mansion in Canada after Royal exit?

Meghan MarkleReuters

Meghan Markle might not be placing her extravagant life-style on maintain whereas she strives for monetary independence in any case. Reportedly, the Duchess of Sussex has reportedly been eyeing up a £21million waterfront mansion in Canada in preparation for her imminent transfer to North America.

The Duchess of Sussex is eyeing up a mouthwateringly costly Canadian mansion. In keeping with The Solar, the gorgeous 6,900-square foot property is in essentially the most prestigious space of West Vancouver providing breathtaking views throughout the ocean to the town skyline.

This info follows the couple Sussex assuring the general public that they might be paying again the extravagant invoice on Frogmore Cottage. It seems to be like Meghan and Harry are already fairly flush with money even earlier than they’ve deliberate out a marketing strategy for the publish Royal exit lives.

Meghan MarkleGetty Photos

Apparently, the mansion options six bedrooms and 5 bogs throughout 4 flooring, all with panoramic home windows letting within the breezy seashore setting. Gates to the house present the royals’ a lot desired privateness, hidden by manicured hedges and a 20-foot beachside partitions on the rear.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked the world after they introduced that they might be resigning from the “senior” Royal roles. The choice was apparently made in a bid for monetary independence and the Royal Palace has been working onerous to make the Royal couple’s transition easy. However it seems to be just like the Palace should be footing the invoice for Meghan and Harry. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry additionally introduced that they might be splitting their time between the UK and the US with Canada being their base of operations.