Meghan Markle’s BFF Misha Nonoo teases special collaboration on Instagram

Meghan Markle’s shut buddy Misha Nonoo has teased a ‘particular collaboration’ on her Instagram web page days after revealing she is on her technique to Canada, the place the Duchess of Sussex is at present dwelling.

The style designer, 33, requested followers to guess what the brand new mission may very well be, after her label introduced on Friday that it’s heading off on a ‘styling tour’ to Toronto.

Meghan, 38, who is aware of Misha from her pre-royal days, is at present staying on Vancouver Island however has robust ties to Toronto, the place she lived for seven years whereas filming US authorized drama Fits.

Teasing the ‘particular collaboration’, Nonoo stated in a clip posted to her Instagram tales: ‘Hello guys, we’re engaged on a really particular collaboration and we need to hear from you what you assume it could be, so DM us and tell us.’

She adopted up the video with a written put up, asking: ‘What do you assume this particular collab may very well be? DM us together with your guesses!’

On Sunday her web page additionally promoted ‘The Husband Shirt’, famously worn by Meghan at her first public look with Harry. Noonoo labelled the merchandise ‘iconic’ in her put up. She has beforehand describes the $185 shirt as ‘the shirt that sealed the deal’.

Scroll down for video

Designer Misha Nonoo seems set to reunite together with her shut buddy the Duchess of Sussex because the royal’s famously shut group rally to point out their help. Pictured, the Duchess on Friday

Teasing the ‘particular collaboration’, Nonoo stated in a clip posted to her Instagram tales: ‘Hello guys, we’re engaged on a really particular collaboration and we need to hear from you what you assume it could be, so DM us and tell us.’ She adopted up the video with a written put up, asking: ‘What do you assume this particular collab may very well be? DM us together with your guesses!’

Meghan is alleged to have retained her Hollywood staff of brokers and publicists and is reportedly already in discussions about future showbusiness tasks after stepping down from the Royal household.

Harry has signed a deal for a six-part sequence on Apple TV which he’s producing with Oprah Winfrey and which focuses on psychological well being.

The couple joked that they attended the premiere of The Lion King in London to ‘pitch’ for work, new footage from the occasion reveals.

The Mail on Sunday final week unearthed video of Prince Harry touting his spouse’s voiceover abilities to Disney boss Bob Iger on the occasion in July.

Now new footage has been discovered which reveals the couple speaking to the movie’s director Jon Favreau, star Beyoncé and her rap star husband Jay-Z, and Harry, 35, once more praising his spouse’s appearing talents.

The Misha Nonoo staff will likely be in Toronto on January 24 to 26 and Washington DC from January 31, giving the designer just a few days off in between every cease.

It’s potential the Duchess may make the five-hour flight to see Misha in Toronto when she touches down subsequent Friday, or that the designer may make the journey throughout Canada to see Meghan at her Vancouver Island mansion.

The ladies had been final seen collectively at Misha’s wedding ceremony to grease tycoon Mikey Hess in Rome in September final 12 months. Misha has since introduced that she is pregnant.

Meghan, 38, who is aware of Misha from her pre-royal days, is at present staying on Vancouver Island however has robust ties to Toronto. Pictured, the buddies at an occasion in November 2015

On Sunday Nonoo’s web page additionally promoted ‘The Husband Shirt’, famously worn by Meghan at her first public look with Harry, pictured. Noonoo labelled the merchandise ‘iconic’ in her put up. She has beforehand describes the $185 shirt as ‘the shirt that sealed the deal’

The Misha Nonoo staff will likely be in Toronto on January 24-26 and Washington DC on January 31 to February 2 (as seen on this Instagram caption), giving the designer just a few days off in between

Misha’s eponymous label introduced on Instagram Friday that its is heading off on a ‘styling tour’ (left) after closing its New York Metropolis pop-up – and Toronto is the primary cease (proper)

Misha and Meghan additionally labored collectively on the Sensible Works charity clothes assortment, which was unveiled by the Duchess in collaboration with John Lewis, Marks & Spencer, Jigsaw and Misha Nonoo in September final 12 months. Pictured, the buddies embrace on the launch

Misha and Meghan additionally labored collectively on the Sensible Works charity clothes assortment, which was unveiled by the Duchess in collaboration with John Lewis, Marks & Spencer, Jigsaw and Misha Nonoo in September final 12 months.

Meghan is considered turning to her star-studded group of girlfriends for help within the wake of her and Prince Harry’s announcement that they are going to step down as senior royals.

The Duchess was noticed amassing pilates teacher and shut buddy Heather Dorak from Victoria Worldwide Airport on Friday.

Meghan’s girlfriends are rallying across the royal. In the present day pilates guru Heather Dorak arrived in Victoria Worldwide Airport, pictured, the place she was met by Meghan

Meghan embraced her independence by driving herself to and from the $14million Vancouver Island mansion the place she’s stayed since earlier than Christmas.

Ms Dorak, who hails from in San Antonio, Texas, grew to become Meghan’s pilates guru and attended the royal wedding ceremony in Could 2018 together with her husband Matt Cohen. She runs the Pilates Platinum model, which the Duchess began attending in Los Angeles.

Whereas Meghan welcomes buddies to Canada, Prince Harry, 35, stays within the UK to participate in conferences about their future position. Their child son Archie is in Canada together with his mom.

Relaxed: Meghan seemed to be in excessive spirits as she chatted with a male companion within the entrance seat, believed to be a safety officer. She was readily available to gather Heather Dorak