Meghan Markle’s close friend Serena Williams says she has ‘absolutely no comments’ on Megxit

By Harriet Johnston For Mailonline

Printed: 10:28 EST, 20 January 2020 | Up to date: 10:59 EST, 20 January 2020

Meghan Markle’s shut pal Serena Williams has mentioned she has ‘completely no feedback’ when requested concerning the royal’s current determination to stop The Agency.

Serena, 37, was questioned concerning the Harry, Duke of Sussex, 35, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 38, after taking part in in her first match within the Australian Open in Melbourne.

The tennis star appeared visibly uncomfortable when requested concerning the royal couple, folding her arms and stating: ‘I’ve completely no feedback on that.’

Over the weekend it was introduced that the Sussexes – who will break up their time between Canada and Windsor – would now not be utilizing their HRH titles or carry out royal duties.

Serena Williams, 37, mentioned she had ‘completely no feedback’ on shut pal Meghan Markle’s, 38, current determination to step again from royal duties

After profitable towards Russian Anastasia Potapova 6-Zero 6-Three within the first spherical of the Grand Slam earlier at the moment, Serena was requested her ideas on the couple.

She was additionally quizzed on whether or not she had spoken to Meghan and Harry since their current announcement.

Showing uncomfortable, Serena folded her arms and shook her head briefly earlier than talking.

After saying she had ‘completely no remark’, she smiled and laughed: ‘However good strive. You tried. You probably did good.’

The tennis star seemed uncomfortable as she was questioned concerning the Sussexes’ current shock announcement

The mother-of-one appeared visibly uncomfortable as she was questioned about Meghan and folded her arms whereas the reporter spoke

The tennis star has lengthy been near Meghan after assembly in 2010, and attended the royal marriage ceremony in Could 2018 (pictured, along with her husband Alexis Ohanian on the occasion)

The tennis star has lengthy been near Meghan, having met at a Tremendous Bowl social gathering in 2010.

The ladies’s friendship shortly advanced by way of frequent telephone calls and texts.

After turning into Prince Harry’s girlfriend after which a Duchess, Markle leaned on Serena for mentoring on easy methods to deal with the paparazzi and the worldwide media.

And final summer season, Meghan watched Serena play at two matches throughout Wimbledon, earlier than flying to the US to observe the tennis star within the US Open Tennis remaining.

Serena has beforehand spoken of her shut friendship with the Duchess of Sussex, saying she was ‘all the time there’ for her (pictured, Meghan watching Serena play within the US Open Tennis Championships in August)

In November final yr, she opened up about their shut friendship, telling Entry Hollywood that the Duchess of Sussex was ‘all the time’ there for her.

She mentioned: ‘I name her, textual content her anytime, crying, she’s all the time there.

‘It does not matter what shes going by way of, she units time apart and that is wonderful.’

Serena’s feedback come after it was introduced Harry and Meghan will stop to be working members of the Royal Household (pictured, at Canada Home in January)

Serena’s current feedback come after it was introduced Meghan and Harry are on account of break up their time between London and Canada, the place and Meghan’s mom Doria are predicted to be extra actively concerned in Archie’s upbringing.

Below the phrases of the historic deal thrashed out at Sandringham yesterday, the pair, who can be often known as Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will stop to be working members of the Royal Household from this spring and won’t carry out any official duties on behalf of the Queen – successfully leaving ‘The Agency’ utterly.

The Sussexes will now not be capable to carry out royal duties, as a part of their deal to step down as senior royals.